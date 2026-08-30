Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Offered To Let Another Music Legend Join The Band
The Beatles and The Rolling Stones had one of the greatest musical rivalries that was never much of a rivalry at all — at least, not really. While The Beatles and The Stones definitely engaged in a bit of friendly competition, the so-called feud between the two legendary rock bands was largely an invention of the media that fans were more than happy to play into. In fact, not only has Beatles member Paul McCartney actually collaborated with The Stones on a couple of songs, but Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards seems more than open to the idea of the fellow music legend joining his band on a more permanent basis.
Mind you, a key difference between The Beatles and The Stones is that The Beatles broke up all the way back at the turn of the 1970s and, despite a few partial reunions over the years, never properly reformed. The Rolling Stones, meanwhile, have kept rolling well into the 2020s — firmly placing them among the most iconic '60s stars who are still working today. And while McCartney has enjoyed a long and successful solo career since parting ways with the other three members of the Fab Four, Richards can't help but feel like the "Hey Jude" singer is longing for yesterday.
"I've realised that Paul really misses being in a band, you know? And his joy of just being in that context is great," Richards said during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music in July 2026. "So, if there's, 'Got any more songs to do?' I'll let you know, Paul. ... I'd like to do more with him," the Rolling Stones guitarist continued.
Paul McCartney's history of working with The Rolling Stones
If you needed further proof that the relationship between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones was never as acrimonious as the 1960s British media would have you believe, look no further than the fact that members of the two bands have been collaborating for about as long as each band has existed.
For example, Paul McCartney was the primary songwriter behind The Rolling Stones' hit 1963 non-album single "I Wanna Be Your Man" — though John Lennon also shares credit. The Beatles recorded their own version of the track for their 1963 sophomore album, "With the Beatles," with drummer Ringo Starr on vocals. As Keith Richards recalled during his aforementioned Apple Music interview, Lennon and McCartney also provided backing vocals for The Stones' 1967 singles "We Love You" and "Dandelion." More recently, though, McCartney played bass on two Rolling Stones album tracks: "Bite My Head Off" from "Hackney Diamonds" in 2023 and "Covered in You" from "Foreign Tongues" in 2026.
Funnily enough, McCartney has asserted on multiple occasions that The Beatles were better than The Rolling Stones, citing his band's greater versatility. "When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. Whereas we had a little more influences," he told Howard Stern in 2020 (via Rolling Stone). However, McCartney also made it clear that he still greatly loves and respects the band. And, considering the fact that Richards seems eager to get McCartney back in the studio, it doesn't seem like The Stones took the former Beatle's comments too personally.