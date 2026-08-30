Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Offered To Let Another Music Legend Join The Band

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones had one of the greatest musical rivalries that was never much of a rivalry at all — at least, not really. While The Beatles and The Stones definitely engaged in a bit of friendly competition, the so-called feud between the two legendary rock bands was largely an invention of the media that fans were more than happy to play into. In fact, not only has Beatles member Paul McCartney actually collaborated with The Stones on a couple of songs, but Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards seems more than open to the idea of the fellow music legend joining his band on a more permanent basis.

Mind you, a key difference between The Beatles and The Stones is that The Beatles broke up all the way back at the turn of the 1970s and, despite a few partial reunions over the years, never properly reformed. The Rolling Stones, meanwhile, have kept rolling well into the 2020s — firmly placing them among the most iconic '60s stars who are still working today. And while McCartney has enjoyed a long and successful solo career since parting ways with the other three members of the Fab Four, Richards can't help but feel like the "Hey Jude" singer is longing for yesterday.

"I've realised that Paul really misses being in a band, you know? And his joy of just being in that context is great," Richards said during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music in July 2026. "So, if there's, 'Got any more songs to do?' I'll let you know, Paul. ... I'd like to do more with him," the Rolling Stones guitarist continued.