Natalie Alyn Lind Isn't Actually Blonde: See The Dutton Ranch Star's Natural Hair Color
For years, the "Yellowstone" universe was Beth Dutton's playground as the free-spirited, hotheaded blonde who told people exactly what she thought with no filter. Then the spinoff series "Dutton Ranch" dropped another blonde firebrand onto the sand — one with just as much attitude, if not more. Natalie Alyn Lind's character Oreana Jackson is bold and unabashedly reckless. She dresses up, pushes boundaries, and challenges both Beth and Carter like she was born to do it. But it's not just the attitude. The young Jackson's Texas-inspired looks build up and reinforce her on-screen presence, and those locks — a cascade of golden blonde waves — pull a lot of weight in that regard.
Which is why it's all the more disorienting to learn that off the production sets of Taylor Sheridan's cowboy universe, Lind's natural color skews much darker, almost a reddish brown.
This photo was taken just a year before the actress appeared in "The Goldbergs" — an ABC sitcom that ran from 2013 to 2023 and starred her in a recurring role. Lind went through a stunning transformation across those years, and her hair has kept up with the evolution by constantly wandering up and down the color wheel. In some appearances, you catch Lind in a dark brown, creeping on auburn; in others, a muted blonde. In 2026, during the "Dutton Ranch" press tour, she had platinum on full blast. But looking at some of those earlier photos, it's safe to presume this shade was never part of the original package. Apart from the visual evidence, Lind has admitted that she treats her hair like a passion project, and the history of those locks are more colorful than you might imagine.
We've watched Natalie Alyn Lind's hair change colors for 20 years
A rather distinct advantage to growing up as a child actor and then continuing that streak well into adulthood is that every step of your transition is documented. Natalie Alyn Lind made her television debut as a child on "One Tree Hill," the same series that employed her mother, actor Barbara Alyn Woods, and she's never left the screen since. As far as her hair is concerned, every shade Lind has ever tried is preserved somewhere, whether on an episode of "The Goldbergs" or a red carpet appearance from a decade ago. On that show, her auburn hair had cooled toward blonde, and on "Gotham," where she portrayed Bruce Wayne's ill-fated flame, she wore it even brighter.
That pattern held up in both Fox's Marvel drama "The Gifted" and in ABC's "Big Sky." But no part has fused Lind to the color quite like "Dutton Ranch." With many of those other roles, the hair stayed in the background, or complemented Lind's natural beauty. With "Dutton Ranch," Lind was thrust into hard country: the sunbaked Texas dirt. She struts through that Western grit like it is her natural habitat, and her hair becomes just as essential a part of that aesthetic as the fringe and the boots and that southern drawl. She's in good company, too, because bold hair transformations are something of a house style among the ladies of "Dutton Ranch."