Natalie Alyn Lind Isn't Actually Blonde: See The Dutton Ranch Star's Natural Hair Color

For years, the "Yellowstone" universe was Beth Dutton's playground as the free-spirited, hotheaded blonde who told people exactly what she thought with no filter. Then the spinoff series "Dutton Ranch" dropped another blonde firebrand onto the sand — one with just as much attitude, if not more. Natalie Alyn Lind's character Oreana Jackson is bold and unabashedly reckless. She dresses up, pushes boundaries, and challenges both Beth and Carter like she was born to do it. But it's not just the attitude. The young Jackson's Texas-inspired looks build up and reinforce her on-screen presence, and those locks — a cascade of golden blonde waves — pull a lot of weight in that regard.

Which is why it's all the more disorienting to learn that off the production sets of Taylor Sheridan's cowboy universe, Lind's natural color skews much darker, almost a reddish brown.

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This photo was taken just a year before the actress appeared in "The Goldbergs" — an ABC sitcom that ran from 2013 to 2023 and starred her in a recurring role. Lind went through a stunning transformation across those years, and her hair has kept up with the evolution by constantly wandering up and down the color wheel. In some appearances, you catch Lind in a dark brown, creeping on auburn; in others, a muted blonde. In 2026, during the "Dutton Ranch" press tour, she had platinum on full blast. But looking at some of those earlier photos, it's safe to presume this shade was never part of the original package. Apart from the visual evidence, Lind has admitted that she treats her hair like a passion project, and the history of those locks are more colorful than you might imagine.