The Stunning Transformation Of Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind

Natalie Alyn Lind was riding high in the saddle when she was cast as rebellious ranch heiress Oreana Jackson in "Dutton Ranch." As a spinoff of the Taylor Sheridan smash hit "Yellowstone," the Paramount+ series came with a huge built-in fanbase, so it was the type of role any young star would be proud to wrangle for themselves. But it was far from Natalie's first rodeo. Before she stepped into Oreana's cowboy boots, she had already spent years hustling in Hollywood as part of the ultimate showbiz family. Natalie's father, John Lind, was working as an assistant director on "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show" when he married one of the show's leads, actor Barbara Alyn Woods. Barbara got pregnant while filming the series, and Natalie was born on June 21, 1999.

"I grew up surrounded by film and television, spending my childhood on sets," Natalie told Galore. She inevitably caught the acting bug, and her parents soon found themselves juggling the careers of three child stars. You might recognize Natalie's younger sister, Emily Alyn Lind, from the "Gossip Girl" reboot, or maybe you saw the Alyvia Alyn Lind on "The Young and the Restless." Everyone in the family being in the biz meant that Natalie never had to navigate the intimidating Hollywood landscape alone. "When I have a question, I'll turn to my sisters or my mom or my dad because we have the pleasure of being able to relate on the same subjects," she told Glamour. But she quickly learned not to rely too heavily on those family connections.