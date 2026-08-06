The Boldest Hair Transformations We've Seen From The Ladies Of Dutton Ranch

"Dutton Ranch" fans may enjoy the show's dramatic storylines, but they keep coming back for the complicated characters and the incredible actors who portray them. From Kelly Reilly to Annette Bening, whether you watch the "Yellowstone" franchise or not, you've almost surely seen the ladies of "Dutton Ranch" before. The Paramount+ series is hardly the first rodeo for most of these stars, and some of them have already had accomplished careers in the spotlight. As such, we've seen this cast change their looks for different characters, rock daring red carpet ensembles, and even totally transform thanks to a trip to the hair salon.

It can be surprising to see just how much a simple haircut or some bleach can totally alter someone's look. While we're used to seeing the ladies of "Dutton Ranch" in character for the show, that doesn't mean their characters' signature hairstyles are the only looks they've ever sported. In fact, seeing these actors with the different haircuts and hair colors they've tried over the years might even make you do a double-take.