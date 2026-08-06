The Boldest Hair Transformations We've Seen From The Ladies Of Dutton Ranch
"Dutton Ranch" fans may enjoy the show's dramatic storylines, but they keep coming back for the complicated characters and the incredible actors who portray them. From Kelly Reilly to Annette Bening, whether you watch the "Yellowstone" franchise or not, you've almost surely seen the ladies of "Dutton Ranch" before. The Paramount+ series is hardly the first rodeo for most of these stars, and some of them have already had accomplished careers in the spotlight. As such, we've seen this cast change their looks for different characters, rock daring red carpet ensembles, and even totally transform thanks to a trip to the hair salon.
It can be surprising to see just how much a simple haircut or some bleach can totally alter someone's look. While we're used to seeing the ladies of "Dutton Ranch" in character for the show, that doesn't mean their characters' signature hairstyles are the only looks they've ever sported. In fact, seeing these actors with the different haircuts and hair colors they've tried over the years might even make you do a double-take.
Kelly Reilly is simply stunning as a natural redhead
Beth Dutton is the blonde bombshell at the heart of "Yellowstone" and "Dutton Ranch." Yet, those lightened locks aren't actually star Kelly Reilly's natural hair color. If you've wanted to see what Reilly looks like without her signature blonde hair, you'll be surprised to discover that she's ditched it more than once. The star looks so different in throwback pics featuring her red hair. Reilly has returned to different versions of the bold color over the years, which makes her natural features pop, but she almost always finds her way back to blonde.
Annette Bening once straightened and grew her hair out
Annette Bening is known for her usual light brown pixie cut, whether that's as a curly updo or a wavier bob. If it's ever long enough for bangs, then it's somewhat like the trend-setting "Karen" style she perfected in "American Beauty." That's why it's so surprising to see Bening with not only very long hair, but extremely straight hair as well. She didn't just look good — she did good, too, showing off her luscious locks at the Passport 2002 Fashion and Compassion gala, which raised money for HIV/AIDS.
Natalie Lind has tried being a brunette
We're used to seeing Natalie Alyn Lind as a blonde while playing Oreana in "Dutton Ranch." Yet, she has attempted to see if the other side's grass was greener — or rather, more brunette.
In June 2024, the star took to Instagram to share, as she wrote it in the caption, "different roots." She rocked a brown wavy lob for the photos. While this doesn't seem like the most drastic change, it's surprising just how different the actor looked with a darker mane.
Morgan Wade sported hot pink hair in a music video
Whenever Morgan Wade pops up in "Dutton Ranch" as Carol, the singer's first acting role, she's serving drinks at the bar with long brunette waves. Yet, while she's typically rocking what appears to be her natural hair color, she has tried bold, bright locks on for size before. Back in 2022, she donned a hot pink wig in the music video for her song "Run." Trading in your natural locks for a very unnatural hair color would make anyone look different, and Wade is definitely no exception.
Annette Bening looks very different without her signature cut
For someone who has been in the public eye for so long, it's surprising just how consistent Annette Bening's hairstyle has been throughout the years. She's traditionally kept her hair short throughout her stunning decades-long transformation into an icon, but never as short as she did at the 2008 premiere of "The Women," seen above. Fans of "Dutton Ranch" will probably prefer her thicker blonde hair as Beulah Jackson in "Dutton Ranch" instead of this short, thin, straightened, and unkempt look.
Natalie Lind has experimented with shorter hair
Annette Bening isn't the only "Dutton Ranch" gal who's lopped off her locks, although Natalie Alyn Lind hardly went as far. The actor showed up to the "Scary Movie" premiere in June 2026 wearing a much shorter cut, giving off Marilyn Monroe vibes with this blonde, shoulder-length look. While it wasn't as big a diversion from her usual style as her brunette moment was, this cropped cut still gave Lind a different aesthetic. After seeing this look on Lind, we could totally picture Oreana trying out a lob one day.