Music, Movies & More: The Amazing Life Of Dolly Parton

There are many facets to Dolly Parton's legacy. She was a legendary, Grammy-winning country singer. There was her unapologetic, in-your-face personal style. Many millennials were introduced to her as their favorite Disney Channel alum's godmother. To many, she was their beloved "Book Lady" who inspired them to dream big. And yet others were thankful to her for the magic land that was Dollywood.

It would be impossible to compress the cultural phenomenon that was Dolly Parton down to a single identity. Like her coat of many colors, Parton was an icon of varying talents throughout her incredible decades-spanning career that touched everything from film and television to social work, entrepreneurship, and, of course, music.

Few celebrities garnered universal appeal as steadily as Parton did. With her megawatt smile, big hair, and guitar in tow, the country legend carried whole generations forward with her art and love. That is why when she died on August 25, 2026, it hit extra hard, leaving people across the globe with a sense of personal loss and grieving her as their own. Here's a look back at the dazzling life of Dolly Parton — the legend that she was and the north star of originality she'll always be.