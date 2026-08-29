Then And Now: What The Leading Ladies Of Bones Look Like Today

In a world where police procedurals are a dime a dozen, "Bones" stands tall as one of those long-running TV shows that, at one point in time, seemed unstoppable. The Fox series ran for 12 seasons between 2005 and 2017 and, while the pilot received lukewarm reviews, the majority of viewers found themselves hooked from day one. "Bones" was nominated for multiple awards in its heyday, including nine People's Choice Awards, eight Teen Choice Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Genesis Awards.

Fox attempted to recreate the magic with "The Finder," but who actually remembers that "Bones" spin-off? Considering that it only lasted 13 episodes, it didn't have nearly the same impact as its predecessor. There are several reasons for this, of course, with the natural chemistry of the "Bones" cast being one of the big ones.

The "Bones" roster included dozens of male actors, but only a handful of female actors appeared in more than 15 episodes. Here's what those ladies have been up to since the show's end.