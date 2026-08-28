Dolly Parton's Red Lip Color Was So Iconic She Created Her Own Perfect Shade

Dolly Parton's passion for music and makeup started early in childhood. In addition to composing songs before she could write them down herself, Parton was DIYing makeup before she could get to a store and buy it. "Since I was a tiny little kid walking around in the Smoky Mountains on Locust Ridge I would be picking pokeberries, the stained kind that would make lipstick," Parton recalled to Oprah Daily. When she reached her 70s, Parton created her own beauty brand, adding lipstick to the lineup in 2024. Her Heaven's Kiss Lipstick comes in ten shades, including the brilliant Jolene Red.

The shade is a nod to one of Parton's best-loved songs. Although we don't know if the title character in "Jolene" is a lipstick fan herself, the lyrics do mention her bright red hair. When Parton wrote the song, she was inspired in part by a woman who was overly flirtatious with her husband, Carl Dean. Fortunately, this rival never had a chance, and Parton and Dean's long marriage was never impacted by affair rumors.

When designing this iconic hue for Dolly Beauty, the music legend's aim was to make wearers feel so empowered that any competition was eliminated. "When you're headed out on the town, my Jolene Red lipstick will make sure all eyes are on you," Parton proclaimed on her website. Product names aside, Parton might have also been thinking about one of her early beauty role models. As a kid, Parton was dazzled by a local woman who was a fan of red lipstick.