Nicole Kidman Is Doing Better Than Ever Since Keith Urban Divorce: 'I Know Who I Am'
It was one of the most shocking celebrity breakups of 2025. As that September came to a close, news broke that Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman and Grammy-winning country musician Keith Urban were ending their marriage after 19 years. Obviously, no one involved was especially thrilled by said development. However, sources noted that Kidman — who's no stranger to personal tragedy —maintained a glass-half-full mindset about the whole thing. "She isn't someone who dwells on regrets — she believes everything happens for a reason," an insider told People in October 2025. Fast-forward nearly a year and Kidman is not only sticking to this approach, but she seems to be doing better than ever.
It's not terribly often that Kidman explicitly acknowledges her divorce, which was finalized in January 2026, in a public forum. However, while she didn't divulge much in the way of specifics, she did discuss how she was dealing with everything during an August 2026 interview with British Vogue. "You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it's all going to be like and then it's ... not. You have to adjust. You adapt," Kidman said, adding that she's long held the virtue of rolling with the punches rather than dwelling on her own misfortune. "I know my character. I know my talent. I know who I am. If I make a mistake ... or something goes wrong in my life where it's humiliating, it's OK," she remarked.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban appear to be in a more amicable place than they were
While Nicole Kidman officially filed for divorce in September 2025, reports indicate she and Keith Urban were on the rocks for at least several months prior. In fact, sources claim Urban was already acting like a divorced dad prior to the split, which ultimately prompted Kidman to make it, well... not an act. Urban continued to face the consequences of his apparent midlife crisis when the divorce was finalized in January 2026, and the pair settled on a custody agreement regarding their two daughters that greatly favored Kidman. Indeed, things seemed pretty messy there for a while. Many months later, however, Kidman and Urban seem to be on the path toward a far more amicable co-existence in the aftermath of their breakup.
In June 2026, Kidman and Urban re-wrote their post-divorce narrative with a pair of shoutouts on social media. It started on June 20, when Urban responded to a post on Kidman's Instagram Stories by wishing her a happy birthday. The next day just so happened to be Father's Day, and Kidman created a new post marking the occasion that included the father of her children. It's clear Kidman's daughters remain a priority for her amid everything. After all, while Kidman's August 2026 interview with British Vogue was the latest example of her directly addressing her divorce from Urban, it wasn't the first.
The "Paddington" star initially broke her silence on the matter during a March 2026 interview with Variety. "I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women," she said at the time.