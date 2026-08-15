Nicole Kidman Is Doing Better Than Ever Since Keith Urban Divorce: 'I Know Who I Am'

It was one of the most shocking celebrity breakups of 2025. As that September came to a close, news broke that Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman and Grammy-winning country musician Keith Urban were ending their marriage after 19 years. Obviously, no one involved was especially thrilled by said development. However, sources noted that Kidman — who's no stranger to personal tragedy —maintained a glass-half-full mindset about the whole thing. "She isn't someone who dwells on regrets — she believes everything happens for a reason," an insider told People in October 2025. Fast-forward nearly a year and Kidman is not only sticking to this approach, but she seems to be doing better than ever.

It's not terribly often that Kidman explicitly acknowledges her divorce, which was finalized in January 2026, in a public forum. However, while she didn't divulge much in the way of specifics, she did discuss how she was dealing with everything during an August 2026 interview with British Vogue. "You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it's all going to be like and then it's ... not. You have to adjust. You adapt," Kidman said, adding that she's long held the virtue of rolling with the punches rather than dwelling on her own misfortune. "I know my character. I know my talent. I know who I am. If I make a mistake ... or something goes wrong in my life where it's humiliating, it's OK," she remarked.