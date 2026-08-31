How Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Showed The Downside Of Life As A Royal

The adage that the grass isn't always greener on the other side certainly rings true for the Royal Family — specifically for the women in its ranks. Princess Catherine and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are prime examples of this reality. The press invades their privacy, scrutinizes their every move, and ridicules them.

If Catherine and Meghan want someone to blame for their lack of privacy, they should start with Queen Victoria. She was the first monarch to make the royals more accessible to the public, transforming the institution's cold, statutory front to one that appealed to the masses. Consequently, she turned the monarchy into an organization that depends on press coverage and favorable public opinion to survive. This intense exposure has been an unfortunate side effect ever since, even more so in the age of digital media.

Few will forget the public upheaval when Catherine took a break from public-facing duties at the beginning of 2024 after undergoing abdominal surgery. The hashtag "WhereIsCatherine" went viral, with media outlets like Euronews blaming the palace's PR team for the public furor. Catherine was eventually forced to make a statement, and the whole saga will go down in history as one of the Royal Family's biggest PR disasters. Sure, royal life has its perks, but one only needs to glance at the tabloid headlines about Catherine and Meghan to realize that all that glitters is indeed not gold.