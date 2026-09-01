12 Things You Probably Never Knew About Beverly Hillbillies Star Buddy Ebsen

One of the most famous television shows of the 1960s and 1970s was "The Beverly Hillbillies," and Buddy Ebsen was a huge part of its appeal. In his role as Jed Clampett, Ebsen was funny, warm, and authoritative. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ebsen discussed why he was so perfect for television. "It could be that I have an intimate personality," he said. "I did some broad things for the stage, but generally I think I communicated with the close-ups on television. There was some kind of a human kinship, I suppose."

In addition, Ebsen discussed the charm of "The Beverly Hillbillies." "It was a friendly show — friendly in a way that people could understand," he said. "There's a term, I'm not sure of the usage of it – other people use it – but it related. It related to people. They understand it, and it was funny."

While Ebsen is most remembered for his role as Jed, he had a fascinating career outside "The Beverly Hillbillies." He performed for one of the most notorious gangsters in American history. He was also cast in two different roles in "The Wizard of Oz" before he left the project altogether. In addition, near the end of his life, he wrote a novel that was rejected by many publishers before becoming a best-seller. Without further ado, here are some facts about Ebsen's eclectic career.