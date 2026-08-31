Kate Middleton Gives Lighter Locks Another Go, One Year After Her First Blonde Debacle
Princess Catherine clearly doesn't give a flying flamingo about the haters. Just one year after Kate Middleton's drastic blond hair transformation made headlines (many of them not exactly positive), the beloved royal opted for a lighter shade once again. The Princess of Wales debuted the new look on August 23, 2026 as she and the rest of the royal family made their way to Crathie Kirk church. Catherine was donning a black pillbox hat but even so, her noticeably lighter locks were clearly visible underneath it. Fortunately, this time around, she received plenty of praise for the change.
Kate Middleton has undergone many dramatic hair transformations over the years, but her blond hue isn't nearly as light as her 2025 'do, and according to experts, it's right on trend. "It adds exotic warmth, depth, and dimension to the hair that feels like a golden hour," hair color specialist Leslie Shores told Marie Claire, explaining that Catherine's warm blond is a favorite for the autumn months. Fellow expert Suzie McGill agreed, noting, "Honey blonde highlights are perfect for the transition to the autumnal months. Focusing on face-framing highlights at the front of the hair will help to brighten the colour and add a glow to your complexion!" in an interview with Hello! magazine.
And indeed, the princess was positively glowing in pictures taken of her and husband Prince William on their way to church with their kids. Some have argued that Catherine opted for the hair color change to usher in a new chapter in Prince George's life. He's off to Eaton in the fall, and the mini royal's attendance at the all-boys boarding school means the Wales family dynamic will soon look a little different.
Catherine's first dramatic blond transformation didn't go down as well
When Princess Catherine first debuted her blond look in August 2025, some loved it while others really didn't. Kate Middleton is known for handling public backlash with the grace of a true queen, and this was no exception. The beloved royal never directly responded to the criticism, though she conveyed to actor Su Pollard at the Royal Variety Performance in November 2025 that the lighter shade had, in part, been due to some good ol' UV exposure. "It used to be brown, but it's gone light in the sunshine," Catherine explained after Pollard complimented the lighter shade (via Hello! magazine). The Princess of Wales returned to her beloved brunette locks again not long after the media upheaval, when she attended the Women's Rugby World Cup match in East Sussex.
The social media commentary was absolutely brutal, with many speculating that the blond locks (above) were a wig rather than her own hair. "Surely the #RoyalFamily can afford a better looking wig than this for #KateMiddleton. Ladies, this is why you're supposed to earn your own money.....so that you can go and buy proper wigs for yourself!!!" a detractor penned on X. "The wig looks like it's just been plonked on her head. The colour is washing her out. Whoever thought this was a good idea ought to be fired," another added.
The backlash became so intense that Princess Diana's former hairdresser, Sam McKnight, took to Instagram to reprimand the trolls. "I am shocked, horrified, dismayed, and disgusted by all the nasty comments," he admitted. "A woman's hair is very personal to her, it's armor, defense, confidence, and so much more." McKnight continued, "Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone. [...] LEAVE HER ALONE."