Kate Middleton Gives Lighter Locks Another Go, One Year After Her First Blonde Debacle

Princess Catherine clearly doesn't give a flying flamingo about the haters. Just one year after Kate Middleton's drastic blond hair transformation made headlines (many of them not exactly positive), the beloved royal opted for a lighter shade once again. The Princess of Wales debuted the new look on August 23, 2026 as she and the rest of the royal family made their way to Crathie Kirk church. Catherine was donning a black pillbox hat but even so, her noticeably lighter locks were clearly visible underneath it. Fortunately, this time around, she received plenty of praise for the change.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Kate Middleton has undergone many dramatic hair transformations over the years, but her blond hue isn't nearly as light as her 2025 'do, and according to experts, it's right on trend. "It adds exotic warmth, depth, and dimension to the hair that feels like a golden hour," hair color specialist Leslie Shores told Marie Claire, explaining that Catherine's warm blond is a favorite for the autumn months. Fellow expert Suzie McGill agreed, noting, "Honey blonde highlights are perfect for the transition to the autumnal months. Focusing on face-framing highlights at the front of the hair will help to brighten the colour and add a glow to your complexion!" in an interview with Hello! magazine.

And indeed, the princess was positively glowing in pictures taken of her and husband Prince William on their way to church with their kids. Some have argued that Catherine opted for the hair color change to usher in a new chapter in Prince George's life. He's off to Eaton in the fall, and the mini royal's attendance at the all-boys boarding school means the Wales family dynamic will soon look a little different.