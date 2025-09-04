Kate Middleton's Drastic Blond Hair Transformation Has People Convinced The Diana Bob Is Next

For all the time she's been in the public eye, Catherine, Princess of Wales hasn't made significant changes to her hairstyle. Instead, Kate's hair transformation has included a cascade of brunette locks, often extending well below her shoulders. Middleton's naturally curly hair texture is typically tamed, resulting in a sculpted look with enviable volume. While Kate has occasionally experimented with bangs, her biggest style change-up recently occurred over summer break. She was spotted was sporting a bold, blonder change to her hair color. Weeks later, during a September 4, 2025 royal outing, Kate's new 'do was on full display.

While some people have praised her new look, many others aren't thrilled about this deviation from her usual color. "That hair is wrong, scary, and makes Kate Middleton look tired and older," asserted one poster on X, formerly Twitter. Other commenters agreed with this assessment. The different shade, combined with Kate's thick and luxuriant strands, also caused some individuals to wonder if it was a wig or hair extensions.

Another poster feared Kate's next style decision, writing, "Kate Middleton is a step away from cutting her hair like Princess Diana. Oh lord." Using Photoshop, The List already experimented by giving Kate a Diana bob. Unfortunately, Diana's iconic style doesn't appear to have the same impact for Kate. If the princess does decide to dramatically switch up her cut, she'd be better off consulting with a stylist who can help her find a look that suits her features and personality.