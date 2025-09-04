Kate Middleton's Drastic Blond Hair Transformation Has People Convinced The Diana Bob Is Next
For all the time she's been in the public eye, Catherine, Princess of Wales hasn't made significant changes to her hairstyle. Instead, Kate's hair transformation has included a cascade of brunette locks, often extending well below her shoulders. Middleton's naturally curly hair texture is typically tamed, resulting in a sculpted look with enviable volume. While Kate has occasionally experimented with bangs, her biggest style change-up recently occurred over summer break. She was spotted was sporting a bold, blonder change to her hair color. Weeks later, during a September 4, 2025 royal outing, Kate's new 'do was on full display.
While some people have praised her new look, many others aren't thrilled about this deviation from her usual color. "That hair is wrong, scary, and makes Kate Middleton look tired and older," asserted one poster on X, formerly Twitter. Other commenters agreed with this assessment. The different shade, combined with Kate's thick and luxuriant strands, also caused some individuals to wonder if it was a wig or hair extensions.
Another poster feared Kate's next style decision, writing, "Kate Middleton is a step away from cutting her hair like Princess Diana. Oh lord." Using Photoshop, The List already experimented by giving Kate a Diana bob. Unfortunately, Diana's iconic style doesn't appear to have the same impact for Kate. If the princess does decide to dramatically switch up her cut, she'd be better off consulting with a stylist who can help her find a look that suits her features and personality.
Kate's color could be part of a gradual style evolution
At first glance, Catherine, Princess of Wales's new hair color seems like a pretty significant departure from her usual deep brown hue. However, she might have taken some intermediate steps before landing on her current color. Stylist Sarah Gadsdon theorized to the Daily Mail that during Kate's summer vacation, "the combination of sea air, sunshine, and saltwater had gently lifted her hair to a softer shade." This shift might have catalyzed Kate to go blonder.
Unlike Kate's signature lengthy strands, Princess Diana was one of the royals who completely stunned with shorter hair, with variations ranging from puffy 80s layers to sleeker styles. Like Kate's color change, when Diana decided to go even shorter, she first had an opportunity to test-drive the look. During a 1990 photo shoot, hairstylist Sam McKnight used Diana's tiara to create the illusion of a shorter hairstyle. Eager for a change, she asked for McKnight's expert opinion. Diana readily agreed after he encouraged her to go even shorter. "She said, 'well why don't you just cut it off now?' So I cut it off then, and we never looked back," McKnight recalled to Vogue in 2021.
In the mid-80s, Diana's hair was down to her shoulders. Although it was several inches shorter than Kate's typical length, this look seems as surreal on Diana as a short 'do would be on Kate. Diana quickly decided it wasn't for her and returned to her comfort zone.