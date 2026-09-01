Which Royal Family Members Have Archie & Lilibet Actually Met?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially moved back to the U.K. with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in late August 2026, and royal fans everywhere have been frantically refreshing their news feeds for updates ever since. The celebrity couple's shocking return has put the spotlight back on their young children, reinforcing that Archie and Lilibet's childhoods have been nothing like other royal kids. In fact, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reportedly had no idea their family is royalty. That shouldn't come as much of a shock to anyone — after all, they've only met a handful of royal relatives. Archie met Princess Catherine, Prince William, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, when he was just a newborn. But, since Archie was yet to turn one when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family, it's highly unlikely that he even remembers them.
As of 2020, Archie had seen his cousins a grand total of two times before his parents left for the U.S., thanks to Harry and William's years-long feud. Of course, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip also got to dote on their great-grandchild, and King Charles III and Queen Camilla also met the little man shortly after he was born. Lilibet, having been born stateside, has never met William and Catherine, or their brood. Fortunately, she got to meet Her Majesty in 2022 shortly before the beloved monarch died in September of that year. The queen was said to be delighted to meet the little princess, who bears her childhood nickname. Lilibet has also met Charles and Camilla. Many are hopeful the young Sussexes will be able to meet more of their extended family now that they're back in the U.K. for a while.
Archie and Lilibet might not get to socialize with William's kids anytime soon
As hopeful as royalists might be to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally reunited with the rest of the royal family, there's one not-so-insignificant snag when it comes to making that happen: Prince William. Royal experts cautioned that the broken relationship between himself and younger brother Harry might be what hinders the Sussexes from fully reintegrating back into The Firm during their extended U.K. stay. Amid chatter about whether or not the royal defectors will be invited to Christmas at Sandringham in 2026, royal expert and author Robert Jobson confessed to Hello! magazine that he has a hard time picturing it, unless William and Harry miraculously make amends before December.
"Are they really going to have William and Harry sitting around a table with all that's gone on?" he questioned. "Perhaps the king is hoping that it will be a chance for reconciliation. We've had the noise of Megxit. Now we have Regretxit." But here's the rub — the Prince of Wales doesn't actually get to choose who's invited to Sandringham; King Charles III does. The Telegraph reported that the monarch personally compiles the guest list, but there's still a chance Meghan and Harry might be left off it. Sources argued that it's "way too early" to tell how much His Majesty will actually involve the Sussexes in royal events, in general.
We have a nagging suspicion Charles might cave because of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, though. People's sources indicated that the monarch welcomed the news that his youngest grandchildren would be returning to the U.K., and he might not want to leave them on the sidelines during the holidays and special royal events. Only time will tell.