Which Royal Family Members Have Archie & Lilibet Actually Met?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially moved back to the U.K. with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in late August 2026, and royal fans everywhere have been frantically refreshing their news feeds for updates ever since. The celebrity couple's shocking return has put the spotlight back on their young children, reinforcing that Archie and Lilibet's childhoods have been nothing like other royal kids. In fact, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reportedly had no idea their family is royalty. That shouldn't come as much of a shock to anyone — after all, they've only met a handful of royal relatives. Archie met Princess Catherine, Prince William, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, when he was just a newborn. But, since Archie was yet to turn one when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family, it's highly unlikely that he even remembers them.

As of 2020, Archie had seen his cousins a grand total of two times before his parents left for the U.S., thanks to Harry and William's years-long feud. Of course, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip also got to dote on their great-grandchild, and King Charles III and Queen Camilla also met the little man shortly after he was born. Lilibet, having been born stateside, has never met William and Catherine, or their brood. Fortunately, she got to meet Her Majesty in 2022 shortly before the beloved monarch died in September of that year. The queen was said to be delighted to meet the little princess, who bears her childhood nickname. Lilibet has also met Charles and Camilla. Many are hopeful the young Sussexes will be able to meet more of their extended family now that they're back in the U.K. for a while.