The Most Infamous Fashion Flops In Royal Family History

You'd think it would be easy to look great all the time as a member of the British royal family. With money being no object and designers falling over one another to dress you, what could possibly go wrong? A lot, as history has taught us. Privileged as they are, the royals are still humans subject to the same mistakes as us commoners — and that goes for their fashions, as well.

Many are the times a member of The Firm appeared in an outfit that went against all common sense, or which represented the worst of the era's trends. On other occasions, a poor fit, an overlooked detail, or a food spill left a royal looking less than their best. And while no one in the family has done a complete "Emperor's New Clothes," some have accidentally revealed more than was proper when a gust of wind or a too-sheer fabric did them in.

We've collected some of the most famous fashion flops the palace has ever produced, with apologies for any cringing it may induce. On the other hand, seeing the worst-dressed members of the royal family might make you feel better about your own wardrobe: "At least I never went out in anything like that."