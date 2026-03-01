Queen Camilla's Worst-Dressed Moments Of All Time
With a sharp tongue and a knack for stirring the pot, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles has shown off her sense of humor during her time in the royal family. Though it can be hard to shine through all the rules royals have to follow, Queen Camilla has often used fashion as a means of expressing her bold personality. She has a fondness for bold blues and hunter greens, and more often than not knows how to make an entrance. Though Camilla's style has changed the longer she's been married to King Charles III, she's still managed to ruffle some feathers with her outfits.
Living up to a royal standard can be cumbersome, and while Camilla certainly has her supporters, she seems to prefer making divisive fashion statements. From overly feathered hats to a penchant for repeating outfits, the queen consort has not shied away from drawing attention her way — for better or for worse. Just like how Camilla can't keep some nasty rumors at bay, so too does she appear to want to dress for attention. In fact, there have been at least six times Camilla proved she was the worst-dressed royal of the bunch.
Queen Camilla chose the wrong hat for Trooping the Colour
Though there were several misfires from the royal family during the 2007 Trooping the Colour, Camilla, Queen Consort, took the cake. Her feathered hat was overly bold and blocked the line of sight; plus, it didn't match her top. Like the adage one should not mix metals, Camilla's gold ruffled blouse was at odds with the silver hue of her hat. Not only this, but the tone of the blouse washed out Camilla, giving the overall look an oatmeal undertone.
Queen Camilla keeps breaking the rules
Commonwealth Day is meant to be a symbol of unity for the many territories that make up the United Kingdom, and as such the royal family is expected to dress in the colors of the British flag — red, white, and blue. However, Queen Consort Camilla has broken this royal rule on several occasions, opting to wear purple instead. Spotted in the above photo from March 2022, it marked the fourth time Camilla wore purple, and the third time she'd worn the same hat. While recycling accessories is not necessarily frowned upon, it could suggest that Camilla is not putting in a lot of thought here.
Queen Camilla should avoid pastels
Though Queen Consort Camilla has boasted some outdated outfits over the years, she often manages to keep things in her color palette. However, spotted in the above photo from a trip to Paris in September 2023, Camilla went rogue and donned a bubblegum pink dress. While the bold choice could have been rewarded, style expert Raymond Lam told Express at the time that, "the color can make her pale complexion appear a little washed out." Camilla would do well to stick with her royal blues and dark greens, which complement her complexion.
Queen Camilla wore too many accessories
During first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump's 2025 state visit to the United Kingdom, there were several worst-dressed royals and politicians, and queen consort Camilla certainly made the list. Though she looked ravishing in royal blue, Camilla was possibly showing off her lavish life by wearing two brooches, an extravagant necklace, earrings, and a crown. It almost felt as if she was competing with husband King Charles III for most decorated outfit, ultimately making her look like an attention-seeker instead of a queen.
Queen Camilla keeps repeating a controversial outfit
Though there are many inappropriate outfits Camilla, Queen Consort, has worn, one appears to be a repeat offender. Wearing the above outfit first in 2024, then again in 2025 for the Field of Remembrance, Camilla got people talking about her military-inspired look. Considering Camilla boasts no military service, her desire to play dress up has backfired. Though some could interpret the nod to the Royal Lancer's uniform as complimentary, royal commentator Amanda Matta took to TikTok to hound Camilla for her choices, saying, "This is just a costume."
Queen Camilla did not dress to impress Anna Wintour
When fashion icon Dame Anna Wintour popped in for a visit in February 2026, many expected queen consort Camilla to dress up for the occasion. However, the outfit Camilla ultimately wore left many feeling unsettled instead of inspired. A post on X, formerly Twitter, referred to it as Camilla's "Worst Outfit Ever." Another post pointed out the confounding nature of the boots and pants combination Camilla was rocking. Considering that Wintour has stated she'll never wear all black, it's a mystery as to why Camilla found it appropriate to do just that (via Today).