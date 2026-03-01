Queen Camilla's Worst-Dressed Moments Of All Time

With a sharp tongue and a knack for stirring the pot, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles has shown off her sense of humor during her time in the royal family. Though it can be hard to shine through all the rules royals have to follow, Queen Camilla has often used fashion as a means of expressing her bold personality. She has a fondness for bold blues and hunter greens, and more often than not knows how to make an entrance. Though Camilla's style has changed the longer she's been married to King Charles III, she's still managed to ruffle some feathers with her outfits.

Living up to a royal standard can be cumbersome, and while Camilla certainly has her supporters, she seems to prefer making divisive fashion statements. From overly feathered hats to a penchant for repeating outfits, the queen consort has not shied away from drawing attention her way — for better or for worse. Just like how Camilla can't keep some nasty rumors at bay, so too does she appear to want to dress for attention. In fact, there have been at least six times Camilla proved she was the worst-dressed royal of the bunch.