What Each Member Of The British Royal Family Reportedly Thinks About Harry & Meghan's UK Return

On August 19, 2026, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would be returning to the U.K. after their shocking move to Montecito, California, six years earlier. By all accounts, the news caught many members of the royal family off guard, as Harry and Meghan previously been quite vocal about their distaste for royal life. As a result, the royals' annual summer gathering at Balmoral Castle has reportedly transformed from a fun family gathering into a series of crisis talks. Behind closed doors, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and other senior royals have apparently been discussing the impact of Harry and Meghan's return on the monarchy. But what are they saying?

According to some reports, members of the royal family are torn between their love for Harry and their disdain toward his behavior. For many palace higher-ups, the publication of Harry's dramatic tell-all memoir "Spare" was the ultimate betrayal. That said, Charles' cancer diagnosis has apparently made some view the king's estrangement with Harry in a new light. While there are members of the royal family who hope to see Charles reconcile with his beloved son, others wish to banish Harry from the royal milieu. Either way, Harry and Meghan's royal return won't be easy. As royal expert Joe Little told The Guardian after the news broke, it will take time for bridges to be rebuilt. "It's not going to be a case of six weeks and everything is forgiven and forgotten," Little said. "It's going to be a lengthy process."