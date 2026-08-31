Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Honeymoon Phase Is Over: 'They Do Not See Each Other Every Single Day'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden over the summer, and then reportedly whisked off to Montana for their honeymoon. Swift's life has changed since marrying Kelce in July 2026; however, the lavender haze of the honeymoon may be in the rearview mirror. With Kelce still playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, the couple is apparently unable to spend as much time together as they did at first.
An unnamed source reportedly close to the situation told the Daily Mail: "Travis being in training camp has meant she has had to go out alone. They do not see each other every single day, but they see each other every single week — they are very dedicated to that." The source also told the Daily Mail that, "She is frustrated because football is taking up so much of his time — he works overtime — causing them to not see each other a ton, and she would like more." There might not be any way around it with his job, though going from being able to see each other all day, every day during the honeymoon to this new schedule could be an adjustment.
Chiefs training camp is in Missouri, and it started at the end of July. The first game of the regular season is on September 14. It's possible that Swift is living in Missouri while Kelce is working.
This might be the last year that football takes Travis Kelce away from Taylor Swift
It may be an issue of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just returning to reality after the honeymoon phase. Both of them have high-powered careers that take a lot of dedication and focus, and there's no way around Kelce needing to focus on football at this time of the year. Our guess is that the practice schedule even played a part in choosing when their wedding would be — they likely had to get married before the season started.
While Swift may not love having Kelce so focused on work right now, it may be the last year that she has to deal with that. In early 2026, Kelce signed a multi-million dollar contract to play a 14th year with the Chiefs. While it is technically a three-year deal, there are big doubts that he'll be continuing to play after the 2026 season.
Swift first publicly launched her relationship with Kelce by attending the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September 2023. Throughout the years since, Swift has attended a number of Kelce's games, and her game day appearances have given us some great (and not so great) looks from Swift. Despite any potential annoyance she might have at his being so busy not long after the wedding, we're expecting to see her at even more games this year.