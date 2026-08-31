Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Honeymoon Phase Is Over: 'They Do Not See Each Other Every Single Day'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden over the summer, and then reportedly whisked off to Montana for their honeymoon. Swift's life has changed since marrying Kelce in July 2026; however, the lavender haze of the honeymoon may be in the rearview mirror. With Kelce still playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, the couple is apparently unable to spend as much time together as they did at first.

An unnamed source reportedly close to the situation told the Daily Mail: "Travis being in training camp has meant she has had to go out alone. They do not see each other every single day, but they see each other every single week — they are very dedicated to that." The source also told the Daily Mail that, "She is frustrated because football is taking up so much of his time — he works overtime — causing them to not see each other a ton, and she would like more." There might not be any way around it with his job, though going from being able to see each other all day, every day during the honeymoon to this new schedule could be an adjustment.

Chiefs training camp is in Missouri, and it started at the end of July. The first game of the regular season is on September 14. It's possible that Swift is living in Missouri while Kelce is working.