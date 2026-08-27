All The Ways Taylor Swift's Life Has Changed Since Tying The Knot With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had the wedding of the century on July 3, 2026. They tied the knot at Madison Square Garden with roughly 1,000 guests in attendance. We didn't expect to see some guests at Swift and Kelce's wedding, like Ethan Hawke and Simone Biles. Despite the size of the wedding, people have stayed tight-lipped about the nuptials, and so much of the couple's big day is still shrouded in secrecy. However, some have shared tidbits about the wedding. For example, Kylie Kelce, Swift's new sister-in-law, summed up their wedding in one simple word: "incredible."

But as anyone who has planned a wedding knows, the frenzy comes to a sudden halt after the festivities end and life goes back to normal. How "normal" Swift and Kelce's lives are is relative, but for the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, life is back to reality following intense wedding planning and celebrating. Adorably, Kelce couldn't contain his joy at becoming a husband and shared something about their otherwise highly secretive ceremony. "Wedding was the best night of my life," Kelce told reporters on August 12, 2026, later adding, "It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration." While the two have their wonderful memories, their lives have also changed after getting married. And for Swift, these changes after becoming a married woman are both major but also sources of joy.