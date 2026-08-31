'Two Competing Courts': Queen Camilla Is Standing Tall In Kate's Corner Amid Meghan's UK Return

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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has come home to the U.K., and he's brought the entire family. Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have made the move somewhat temporarily; they aren't at this time giving up their house in Montecito. However, they're going to be there long enough that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be enrolling in school. Their move back to England comes amidst the ongoing feud between Harry and William, Prince of Wales. While Harry and Meghan aren't going to be returning to life as working royals, it will certainly be interesting to see if/how they spend time with other royals and if/how sides are taken between the two brothers. We do have a clue as to where at least one royal might stand. Queen Camilla is apparently going to be backing William and Catherine, Princess of Wales if there is any competition or drama with Harry and Meghan.

Historian and royal expert Andrew Lownie told the Daily Mail that if there are "two competing courts" in regards to Harry and William upon Harry's return, "the Queen, who is very close to Kate, has been stiffening the resolve of the King to establish clear boundaries for [the Sussexes]." It might be that even as non-working royals, Harry and Meghan could steal the spotlight away from William and Kate, the future king and queen.

Lownie told the Daily Mail that William and Kate think that Harry and Meghan might be making a play to get a "half in, half out" version of royal life. It's what Harry mentioned wanting at the infamous "Sandringham summit" with Queen Elizabeth in January 2020. The queen reportedly wasn't on board with that option, and the couple left royal life not long after.