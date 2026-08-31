Kaitlan Collins Nails Wedding Guest Look With This Classic Color Combo
Who says a White House Correspondent can't be the best-dressed at any event? Okay — most likely, no one has ever said that. Either way, though, CNN's Kaitlan Collins has undergone a stunning style transformation over the years, proving time and time again that she knows how to dress. Her latest look is giving us some serious wedding guest fashion inspo.
Collins has made some bold fashion statements now and then. Mostly, though, the news anchor doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to her wardrobe. She favors tried-and-true silhouettes and timeless vibes. She stuck to this style when she attended a wedding in late August 2026. She was tagged in a photo on Instagram that showed her posing with pals in her stunning ensemble, which featured a classic color combination: green and gold. Collins sported a curve-hugging, one-sleeved gown in a beautiful green-on-green floral print. The fabric had a sheen to it, which worked perfectly with her mixed metal jewelry and gold shoes. This dress clearly fit Collins like a glove, as well as fitting in perfectly with her usual wardrobe. Collins often seems to know what color palettes work best for her, and this pastel peridot shade was another shining example of that.
Katilan Collins clearly has fun with fashion
Whether she's seated at the anchor desk on "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" or positioned front and center in the White House press briefing room, Collins always looks polished and understated. It's clear, though, that she loves an opportunity to really dress up for a special event. Whenever Collins attends a fancy affair, she almost always knocks it out of the park with her ensemble. She gets plenty of attention from fans for it, too.
She's flexed her star power by looking stunning at awards shows, like in the orange and gold floral number she wore to the Oscars earlier this year and the sparkly, wine red look she rocked at the Grammys. She also shines when it's time to dress up for work events, like in the baby pink dress she wore to this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner and the bold gold number she sported to the redo of the event a few months later. More often than not, Collins' choices pay off when she has the opportunity to dress to the nines.