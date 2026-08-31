Kaitlan Collins Nails Wedding Guest Look With This Classic Color Combo

Who says a White House Correspondent can't be the best-dressed at any event? Okay — most likely, no one has ever said that. Either way, though, CNN's Kaitlan Collins has undergone a stunning style transformation over the years, proving time and time again that she knows how to dress. Her latest look is giving us some serious wedding guest fashion inspo.

Collins has made some bold fashion statements now and then. Mostly, though, the news anchor doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to her wardrobe. She favors tried-and-true silhouettes and timeless vibes. She stuck to this style when she attended a wedding in late August 2026. She was tagged in a photo on Instagram that showed her posing with pals in her stunning ensemble, which featured a classic color combination: green and gold. Collins sported a curve-hugging, one-sleeved gown in a beautiful green-on-green floral print. The fabric had a sheen to it, which worked perfectly with her mixed metal jewelry and gold shoes. This dress clearly fit Collins like a glove, as well as fitting in perfectly with her usual wardrobe. Collins often seems to know what color palettes work best for her, and this pastel peridot shade was another shining example of that.