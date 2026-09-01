Eat Your Heart Out Mossimo! Lori Loughlin Shines In Cheeky Return To Instagram

The single life is looking good on Lori Loughlin! The "Full House" alum popped up on Instagram on August 31 with an adorable homage to her beloved '90s sitcom. Her post comes almost 11 months after the announcement of her split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Mossimo Giannulli. She's celebrating with a return to social media that shows just how happy she's looking these days.

Loughlin's return to the 'gram featured an unexpected "Full House" cast reunion. The video opened with clips of John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier all saying, "Wake up, San Francisco!" This was, of course, the name and catchphrase of the morning show Loughlin's character Rebecca Donaldson cohosted alongside Danny Tanner, played by the late Bob Saget.

After clips from her former costars play, Loughlin enters the frame and introduces herself as her old character, which is then edited alongside a clip of Saget from the show. "Wake up, San Francisco! I'm back on IG," Loughlin wrote with emoji hearts in the caption. Clearly the star wanted to head back to the social media platform with a playful video that reminded fans of her roots. This certainly shows that she's feeling like her old self again post-breakup.