Eat Your Heart Out Mossimo! Lori Loughlin Shines In Cheeky Return To Instagram
The single life is looking good on Lori Loughlin! The "Full House" alum popped up on Instagram on August 31 with an adorable homage to her beloved '90s sitcom. Her post comes almost 11 months after the announcement of her split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Mossimo Giannulli. She's celebrating with a return to social media that shows just how happy she's looking these days.
Loughlin's return to the 'gram featured an unexpected "Full House" cast reunion. The video opened with clips of John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier all saying, "Wake up, San Francisco!" This was, of course, the name and catchphrase of the morning show Loughlin's character Rebecca Donaldson cohosted alongside Danny Tanner, played by the late Bob Saget.
After clips from her former costars play, Loughlin enters the frame and introduces herself as her old character, which is then edited alongside a clip of Saget from the show. "Wake up, San Francisco! I'm back on IG," Loughlin wrote with emoji hearts in the caption. Clearly the star wanted to head back to the social media platform with a playful video that reminded fans of her roots. This certainly shows that she's feeling like her old self again post-breakup.
Lori Loughlin is moving past her difficult breakup
It was fun for fans to see what the cast of "Full House" looks like today. Lori Loughlin, in particular, was glowing in the video. Loughlin has been sporting some A+ outfits since splitting from Mossimo Giannulli, and now she's staging a fresh start on Instagram. Evidently, this star is ready to move on.
After all the red flags in Loughlin and Giannulli's marriage that were hard to miss, it's not surprising that their breakup has some messy details. "Things have never been the same after weathering the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together," an insider told People about the former couple's involvement in the 2020 college admissions scandal. Back in January, three months after news of their separation broke, the source said that Loughlin and Giannulli were "moving on with separate priorities," noting that, "Lori feels betrayed. They're in very different places right now, and it's unlikely that they'll find their way back together." At the time, the insider also said, "Lori is still extremely angry with him." More time has passed now, though, and while Loughlin may very well still be angry with her ex, it's clear that she's moving on. She's ready to put herself back out there online, reconnect with old pals, and show everyone how happy and healthy she is in this new chapter.