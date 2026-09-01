Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Between A Rock And A Hard Place After Sussex Return 'Derailed' Their Lives

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex seemed happy and settled at their home in Montecito, California after they left royal life in 2020. However, the Sussexes have surprised many by returning to the U.K. after six years away. In doing so, they've apparently thrown a wrench into the works for William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

"There's a sense that William is going to have to be watching over his shoulder the whole time. He doesn't know what his brother is going to spring on them all next," an unnamed source reportedly close to the situation told Vanity Fair. Harry and Meghan's arrival comes as the Wales family was doing well after Kate's cancer recovery journey and as they'd publicly put much of the drama with Harry and Meghan behind them. "This was meant to be a happy time for him," the source explained. "Catherine is doing well and George is just about to start Eton. This has just derailed them."

Even though Harry and Meghan are not in the U.K. as working royals, it could be that their mere presence in the U.K. causes drama for the Prince and Princess of Wales, especially as it seems unlikely that the brothers will be able to fully avoid each other. They might want to though; Harry and William's frosty relationship has shown no public signs of thawing. It's not clear if the brothers being in the same country at the same time will make things better between them, or worse.