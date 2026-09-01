Family Affair: Sandra Bullock's Rarely-Seen Kids Will Make An Appearance In Practical Magic 2
Midnight margarita fans are counting the days until "Practical Magic 2" opens in theaters. The long-awaited sequel to the cult classic "Practical Magic" stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sister witches Sally and Gillian Owens. Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are also back, playing the aunts. But there are some new faces in the Owens family. Bullock's on-screen daughters are played by Joey King and Maisie Williams. The movie is also going to give fans a glimpse at Bullock's rarely seen real-life kids: 16-year-old Louis and 12-year-old Laila. But it might take some work to find them.
In a conversation with Access Hollywood at the Los Angeles premiere for "Practical Magic 2," Bullock said, "They're in the movie, but not in an obvious way to you." It turns out, her kids don't even know exactly how they're going to appear in the movie. "I can't wait to sort of show them where it is," Bullock explained. "They don't know where it is."
While Bullock's kids joined her at the Los Angeles premiere for the movie, they stayed behind the scenes and off the red carpet. This tracks with how Bullock has been keeping them largely out of the spotlight, even as they grow up the children of one of the world's most famous actors. That includes on social media. The A-list actor herself didn't join Instagram until April 2026 to help promote "Practical Magic 2," and the only photos she's shared of her kids that show any part of their faces are from what looks like years ago.
Sanda Bullock has worked to protect her kids and loves what they've brought to her life
Sandra Bullock told People that protectiveness over her kids was something she shared with her character Sally Owens. "I think any mother will tell you [that] all you want is for them to not have the same pain as you did. But guess what? That's not their journey," she added.
While she doesn't want to expose her kids to the world, Bullock is certainly proud of them and happy to talk about how much they mean to her. As she told Access Hollywood, "And what's amazing is that something happens when you have kids where you stop being the influence on them, and they become the influence on you." She also talked about the things that she gets from each of them. When it comes to Louis, she called him "my steadfast moral barometer." As for Laila, Bullock said she is good at "spotting things and thinking forward ... It's just like they're so completely different, but yet they give me two halves of a whole."
It's sweet that the "Ocean's Eight" star found a way to bring her kids into one of her first projects since Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall died after having been diagnosed with ALS. Understandably, the actor had herself stayed out of the spotlight in the wake of Randall's death.