Family Affair: Sandra Bullock's Rarely-Seen Kids Will Make An Appearance In Practical Magic 2

Midnight margarita fans are counting the days until "Practical Magic 2" opens in theaters. The long-awaited sequel to the cult classic "Practical Magic" stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sister witches Sally and Gillian Owens. Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are also back, playing the aunts. But there are some new faces in the Owens family. Bullock's on-screen daughters are played by Joey King and Maisie Williams. The movie is also going to give fans a glimpse at Bullock's rarely seen real-life kids: 16-year-old Louis and 12-year-old Laila. But it might take some work to find them.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood at the Los Angeles premiere for "Practical Magic 2," Bullock said, "They're in the movie, but not in an obvious way to you." It turns out, her kids don't even know exactly how they're going to appear in the movie. "I can't wait to sort of show them where it is," Bullock explained. "They don't know where it is."

While Bullock's kids joined her at the Los Angeles premiere for the movie, they stayed behind the scenes and off the red carpet. This tracks with how Bullock has been keeping them largely out of the spotlight, even as they grow up the children of one of the world's most famous actors. That includes on social media. The A-list actor herself didn't join Instagram until April 2026 to help promote "Practical Magic 2," and the only photos she's shared of her kids that show any part of their faces are from what looks like years ago.