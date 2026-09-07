'90s Supermodel Karen Mulder Is Still Stunning Today

Many supermodels from the 20th century experienced hype from the masses while they were on the runway but aren't widely recognized after their last appearance. In 1991, Dutch model Karen Mulder landed on several Vogue covers. She landed a contract with Guess that same year and followed it up with one with Victoria's Secret in 1992. At the height of her career, she walked the runway for top brands like Valentino, Versace, and Mugler, and continued to appear on Vogue covers throughout the '90s. In the early 2000s, the former Victoria's Secret Angel branched out into music and acting as her modeling gigs slowed down. Before withdrawing from the public eye, Mulder last walked at Dior's 2007 autumn and winter show alongside other famous '90s supermodels.

Karen Mulder became unrecognizable after her Victoria's Secret days, but her unexpected return to modeling in 2026 after years out of the spotlight brought attention to how stunning she became with age. The Dutch beauty had an interview and cover shoot with Vogue Germany for their September 2026 issue.

In a Vogue Germany Instagram reel, Mulder did the what's in my bag challenge. She wore a white shirt underneath a gray blazer and a blue tie, each item bearing thin white stripes. Her hair looked slightly blonder than she wore it in her youth, and her facial structure generally remained the same. In her late 50s, Mulder's skin looked very smooth, and her jaw also looked softer than it was in the '90s. The only other signs of aging were minimal lines that formed whenever she moved her forehead and mouth. Mulder looked gorgeous while pulling out a self-help book and cosmetic products from her Birkin bag.