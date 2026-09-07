'90s Supermodel Karen Mulder Is Still Stunning Today
Many supermodels from the 20th century experienced hype from the masses while they were on the runway but aren't widely recognized after their last appearance. In 1991, Dutch model Karen Mulder landed on several Vogue covers. She landed a contract with Guess that same year and followed it up with one with Victoria's Secret in 1992. At the height of her career, she walked the runway for top brands like Valentino, Versace, and Mugler, and continued to appear on Vogue covers throughout the '90s. In the early 2000s, the former Victoria's Secret Angel branched out into music and acting as her modeling gigs slowed down. Before withdrawing from the public eye, Mulder last walked at Dior's 2007 autumn and winter show alongside other famous '90s supermodels.
Karen Mulder became unrecognizable after her Victoria's Secret days, but her unexpected return to modeling in 2026 after years out of the spotlight brought attention to how stunning she became with age. The Dutch beauty had an interview and cover shoot with Vogue Germany for their September 2026 issue.
In a Vogue Germany Instagram reel, Mulder did the what's in my bag challenge. She wore a white shirt underneath a gray blazer and a blue tie, each item bearing thin white stripes. Her hair looked slightly blonder than she wore it in her youth, and her facial structure generally remained the same. In her late 50s, Mulder's skin looked very smooth, and her jaw also looked softer than it was in the '90s. The only other signs of aging were minimal lines that formed whenever she moved her forehead and mouth. Mulder looked gorgeous while pulling out a self-help book and cosmetic products from her Birkin bag.
The modeling industry has changed, but Karen Mulder is as gorgeous as ever
In August 2026, Karen Mulder revived her Instagram account ahead of her Vogue Germany profile; there are no posts on her page before then. The Vogue Germany shoot marked her first cover shoot for the magazine in over 30 years. The underrecognized '90s model discussed the changes in the industry since she was at the height of her fame, showing how much things have changed — even though she looked almost the same as she did back then.
"I can't believe how fast everything moves now," she told Vogue Germany. "Back then, we'd always take a Polaroid first. Then we'd wait forever for the right light, constantly changing the film—we might have managed four outfits a day." Thanks to advanced technology, that isn't necessary in the 2020s. Another plus is that the models of Mulder's generation can still be successful in their middle years instead of fading into obscurity or retirement despite, like Mulder, still being absolutely stunning. "We would never have thought that possible back then," Mulder remarked.
In her image on the cover of the magazine, Mulder looked regal in a long, airy pink gown as she posed against a car. Vogue Germany posted the cover on Instagram, and it's clear from the comments that fans agree that the model is as gorgeous as ever. Many comments praised the blonde beauty or celebrated her return to the industry. "She's back where she belongs," one user wrote, followed by emojis with two hands in the air. "She's a beauty inside and out!" said another.