Then & Now: What The Most Famous '90s Supermodels Are Doing Today

One of the most revisited decades of recent times is the 1990s, and for good reason. The decade was one for bold fashion and the beginning of people not wanting to see one standard of beauty on the runway. The era was the perfect time for models all over the world to collect major paydays for their stunning faces. Long before you could become a model or influencer with one click of your phone's camera, supermodels were the celebrities of the decade.

Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Alek Wek were some of the top names in the industry without ever saying a word. They led with their striking beauty, incredible walks, and ability to make a designer's piece their own. Decades later, their reign remains buzzworthy, as many want to know what their worlds look like now. Several '90s models never stopped modeling, while others happily traded the runway for quieter lives. Here's what the original supermodels look like today.