Then & Now: What The Most Famous '90s Supermodels Are Doing Today
One of the most revisited decades of recent times is the 1990s, and for good reason. The decade was one for bold fashion and the beginning of people not wanting to see one standard of beauty on the runway. The era was the perfect time for models all over the world to collect major paydays for their stunning faces. Long before you could become a model or influencer with one click of your phone's camera, supermodels were the celebrities of the decade.
Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Alek Wek were some of the top names in the industry without ever saying a word. They led with their striking beauty, incredible walks, and ability to make a designer's piece their own. Decades later, their reign remains buzzworthy, as many want to know what their worlds look like now. Several '90s models never stopped modeling, while others happily traded the runway for quieter lives. Here's what the original supermodels look like today.
Nadja Auermann is back on the runway after ruling the '90s
Nadja Auermann took the fashion world by storm in the late 1980s and 1990s. Her captivating looks and insanely long legs often stood out on the runway. After being discovered in a cafe in Berlin, Germany, where she grew up, Auermann signed with Karin Modeling Agency in Paris and later with Elite Model Management. During the rise of her career, Auermann became a fixture on various catwalks for fashion powerhouses like Dior, Chanel, and Versace.
Throughout her career, the fashion icon took time to live her life away from the glitz and glamour. In 1997, she welcomed her first child, Cosima, with her former partner, Olaf Björn Tietz. Two years later, Auermann married German actor Wolfram Grandezka, and the couple had Auermann's second child, Nicolas. Today, she's past 50, but still sporadically shows fans she's still got it. In July 2026, Auermann returned to retailer Ports 161 to become the face of the brand. Auermann also still gets featured in Vogue spreads here and there and appeared alongside another famous '90s model, Heidi Klum, on "Germany's Next Top Model."
Tyra Banks' boss moves from the '90s didn't age well
It's tough to discuss '90s fashion without mentioning Tyra Banks. Banks, who was born in Inglewood, Calif., in 1973, started modeling at just 15 years old. In 1991, when she was 19, an agent in Paris discovered her during her first runway season at Paris Fashion Week. Soon, Banks' career skyrocketed, as she became a global name and made historic strides. Some of her changemaking moments included breaking barriers by becoming the first Black woman to appear solo on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Banks also realized early in her career that she needed to become more than a gorgeous face. While earning millions as a model before her 2005 retirement, she founded Bankable Productions (now Smize Productions) and created and hosted "America's Next Top Model." The show gave Banks a new following among reality TV fans.
The entrepreneur stayed on "ANTM" as a host until Cycle (Season) 23, which wrapped in 2016. Banks continued guest judging and hosting other shows, such as "America's Got Talent" and "Dancing With the Stars," and founded her ice cream company, SMiZE & DREAM, in 2020. However, over the years, Banks' "America's Next Top Model" has sparked several controversies, as people who grew up watching the show have criticized it after rewatching it. The backlash sparked a Netflix documentary called "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," where Banks' face transformation was hard to ignore.
Gisele Bündchen now spends a lot of time away from the camera
How Gisele Bündchen became one of the world's top models began when Elite Model Management discovered her in 1994 at a mall's food court in São Paulo, Brazil. After signing with the prestigious modeling agency, Bündchen helped shift the modeling industry away from the thin aesthetic the '90s became known for and into a new, glamorous, and toned era. One of the most memorable moments of her reign came in 2000, when she became a notable Victoria's Secret Angel. Bündchen also tried acting during her modeling career and appeared in several small roles, including one in "The Devil Wears Prada."
In April 2015, she officially retired from runway modeling. However, Bündchen has returned to the catwalk several times, including a 2023 reunion with Victoria's Secret after a 17-year hiatus. Outside work, she had pressing matters in her personal life. In October 2022, she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Brady, with whom she shares two children. In 2023, Bündchen began publicly dating Jiu Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The pair welcomed their first child together, and her third, in February 2025 and married that December.
Naomi Campbell is now a DJ and a mom
British fashion legend Naomi Campbell was a powerhouse then, and not much has changed now. She helped shape what it means to be a supermodel by becoming one of the top models to watch in the 1980s and '90s. Campbell was the first Black model to appear on the cover of French Vogue. She also appeared in music videos for George Michael, Michael Jackson, and Madonna, and in many TV shows and films, with roles in "Girl 6," and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
In a 2020 interview with The Times, a then-50-year-old Campbell said she's "extremely active" and has no plans on retiring. She continues to walk during fashion week when she chooses and might even appear on screen every once in a while. Campbell also makes time for her booming DJ career. When she's not proving her beauty and musical talents, she's also living a private life as a mother of two. In May 2021, she welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, followed by an inspiring post announcing her son's birth via surrogate in 2023. And though she's proud of her role as a mom, Campbell has kept her children's names and most of their lives under wraps.
Laetitia Casta passed her modeling genes to her daughter
French model Laetitia Casta brought the glamour to the '90s and quickly became a fashion darling. She rose to fame after earning one of the highly coveted "Guess Girl" spots in 1993. Casta's career continued to soar when she became a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1998 to 2000. She was also appointed a spokesperson for cosmetics company L'Oréal. Although many who came before have since stepped away from the profession, Casta hasn't shown any signs of slowing down and never officially retired from modeling. She has also been an actress almost as long as she's modeled, with several roles spanning her 30-plus-year career.
In June 2026, another member of Casta's family made her runway debut — her daughter, Athena Accorsi, whom she had with her ex, Italian actor Stefano Accorsi. At 16, Athena walked at Jacquemus's cinematic spring-summer 2027 show.
Cindy Crawford taught her famous supermodel daughter everything she knows
Few faces are more synonymous with the word "supermodel" than Cindy Crawford's. The Illinois native and her signature beauty mark became ubiquitous during the late 1980s and 1990s. From fashion campaigns and magazine covers to that famous Pepsi commercial, Crawford transcended modeling to become a full-fledged pop culture celebrity.
Crawford remains involved in fashion and beauty, but these days she shares some of that spotlight with her daughter, Kaia Gerber. Gerber has built a successful modeling career of her own, working with many of the same kinds of luxury fashion houses that once hired her mother. She's also moved into acting. The mother-daughter duo's resemblance frequently generates attention, even though Gerber told People in 2026 that she doesn't really see it herself. Crawford, meanwhile, has embraced her status as one of fashion's elder stateswomen without disappearing from public life.
Linda Evangelista is still iconic after being one of the most expensive models
While Linda Evangelista's real-life story is tragic, she famously said (and made a song) that she wouldn't wake up for less than $10,000 a day. The line became almost as iconic as Evangelista herself, who was known for her versatility, chameleon-like beauty, and willingness to dramatically transform her appearance. Her relationship with the beauty industry became far more complicated later in life. Evangelista publicly revealed in 2021 that she had developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia after undergoing CoolSculpting treatments, which she said left her disfigured and caused her to withdraw from public life.
But Evangelista has gradually reclaimed her place in fashion. In recent years, she has returned to major modeling projects and high-profile appearances; in 2026, she continued that resurgence with work for Bulgari. Her later career has become about something different than recreating the Linda Evangelista of the '90s. Instead, she's reentered the industry on her own terms. And after years spent largely out of sight, seeing her on camera again feels significant.
Yasmeen Ghauri swiftly exited the modeling industry after the '90s
At age 17, Canadian model Yasmeen Ghauri was discovered by Edward Zaccaria, artistic director of Platine Coiffure. Zaccaria was the first to bring what would become Ghauri's iconic runway walk to the masses. During the '90s, she modeled for major fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, and Valentino.
While many supermodels in her position during her reign would capitalize on their fame, Ghauri did quite the opposite. Toward the end of the decade, she pretty much disappeared from the fashion scene. Ghauri married Ralph Bernstein and had two children. However, she has built a life away from the spotlight long enough to reflect on her fabulous modeling life and contributions to fashion. In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as "former model, mother, wife ..." It seems Ghauri is perfectly fine with where she is now and is collecting her flowers from the barriers she broke as a woman of color in the industry.
Heidi Klum proved models can command TV, too
The stunning transformation of Heidi Klum traces her roots all the way to when her career exploded toward the end of the '90s. After winning a 1992 German modeling contest, she rose to fame in the U.S. when she graced the 1998 cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. Klum later became a Victoria's Secret model and helped create the brand's "bombshell" era. Although she never officially retired from modeling, she switched careers.
In 2004, she kicked off her reality TV career by becoming the co-host of Bravo's "Project Runway," alongside Tim Gunn. Klum's debut as a host quickly became her second chance at fame. From there, she followed in Tyra Banks' footsteps as the host of "Germany's Next Top Model," a position she's held since 2006. She then hosted "Making The Cut," a fashion competition series she launched with Gunn after they both left in 2017. Klum eventually rejoined the show to reclaim her hosting spot in July 2025.
Klum's personal life has also seen big changes. She is known as the queen of Halloween through the outlandish costumes she wears during her annual star-studded bash. The television personality has also been married three times; her previous unions are to celebrity hairstylist Ric Papino (1997 to 2002) and British singer Seal (2005 to 2014). In 2019, Klum married her third husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, in a lavish Italian wedding.
Kimora Lee Simmons built (and rebuilt) a fashion empire after modeling
What you don't know about Kimora Lee Simmons (now Kimora Lee) is that she began modeling at age 13 and practically grew up in the fashion world. During her rise to fame in 1989, she became Karl Lagerfeld's muse at Chanel. However, in 1999, after a decade of modeling for global fashion houses, Lee decided to build her own. She became the creative force behind Baby Phat, a womenswear extension of her ex-husband Russell Simmons' brand, Phat Farm. The clothing line became a Y2K fixture, with celebrities such as Lil' Kim, Paris Hilton, and Rihanna rocking the iconic cat logo while out and about. Baby Phat's success allowed Lee to stand on her own outside her marriage, as she briefly found reality TV fame with her show, "Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane," where she shared her life as a mother and mogul.
Since pivoting to a behind-the-scenes role in fashion, she has had some ups and downs in her career. In 2004, she lost her stake in Baby Phat after Russell's Phat Fashion was sold to Kellwood. However, Lee reacquired the brand in 2019. She has since focused on getting her brand back on track by banking on the nostalgia of her early-2000s clothing line. Her daughters, Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons, who famously walked Baby Phat's runways with their mom to close out their shows, are serving as the company's co-creative directors. Get to know Lee's five kids.
Kate Moss is far less visible these days
Kate Moss is one of those supermodels who found fame accidentally. During her reign, Moss changed the way the public saw a supermodel. Her smaller frame was starkly different from her statuesque counterparts who ruled the 1980s and early '90s. Moss' grungy image helped create the fashion industry's controversial heroin chic era, eventually making her one of its most heavily scrutinized models. Still, her status as a supermodel was quickly established, as she often graced the catwalks for designers such as John Galliano, Versace, Chanel, and Alexander McQueen.
Moss never officially retired from modeling, though she has been less visible since her early rise to fame. In 2016, she went into business for herself by launching the Kate Moss Agency, which represents models and other talents, including her daughter, Lila Moss. However, Moss hasn't shared much about her personal life in recent years. For now, fans of the supermodel will have to accept that she's only comfortable with letting her work do the talking.
Karen Mulder's tragically stepped away from the modeling world
Karen Mulder is one of the most famous Victoria's Secret fashion show models of all time. She was everywhere at the height of her supermodel era. Born in Vlaardingen, Netherlands, the Dutch model walked for many of fashion's most prestigious brands and graced the cover of top magazines, becoming one of the industry's highest paid faces. In 1996, Mulder earned the title "Model of the Year." But as her career started to climb, her life took a drastic turn.
According to Vogue Germany, in 2001, Mulder appeared on the French talk show "Tout le monde en parle" and spoke about "severe abuse, the use of drugs, and business-related pressure and threats to make girls compliant" within the modeling industry (via People). The interview reportedly was so intense that eyewitnesses and host Thierry Ardisson later recounted that "At one point, she reportedly did nothing but scream before collapsing on camera." However, the interview was never broadcast.
Since then, Mulder has largely stepped away from the fashion industry, only walking for Dior in 2007 and gracing Vogue Germany in 2026. Her story received renewed attention in 2026 when her consistent allegations against Jeffrey Epstein appeared in a batch of The Epstein Files, documents of the disgraced mogul's alleged sexual abuse.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Jenny Shimizu remains an LGBTQ+ icon
Even for the boldness of the '90s, Jenny Shimizu was ahead of her time. The Japanese American model was discovered by Calvin Klein while working as a mechanic and caught the world's attention with her androgynous aesthetic, including her famously shaved head. Shimizu also broke barriers as one of the first openly lesbian models of the era; the first Asian model to walk for Prada; and the first minority model to open the show in October 1993. During her career, she also found fame through acting roles in projects like "Foxfire" and, even more so, for her romantic relationships. Shimizu's famous exes include Angelina Jolie and Madonna!
These days, she's still speaking out for the LGBTQ+ community and other marginalized communities, though she lives a much quieter life. In 2014, she married entrepreneur Michelle Harper and sporadically posts about her life on social media. In April 2026, Shimizu posted a rare return to modeling when she graced the cover of HommeGirls Magazine. "[S]ince civilization will be over at 8pm, i decided to shoot one more cover. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! [sic]" via Instagram.
Christy Turlington is working in the maternal health space today
As another one of the "Supers" of the '90s, Christy Turlington ruled the fashion industry during the decade. A photographer discovered the Miami, Fla., native at age 14. By 15, a modeling scout suggested she move to Paris, a move that eventually launched her career. In 1988, she signed with Calvin Klein as the face of Eternity. By 1990, she moved from a runway star to a music video icon when she starred alongside Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, and others in George Michael's "Freedom" video.
At the height of her career, Turlington made a bold move by retiring from runway modeling at age 25. She left to focus on her education, enrolling at New York University to study philosophy and comparative religion. Turlington has since used her influence from the '90s to raise awareness of issues close to her heart. In 2010, after experiencing complications with the birth of her daughter Grace, she became an advocate for maternal health and founded her nonprofit, Every Mother Counts. And though she still appears in select print and digital campaigns, Turlington mostly stays out of the spotlight and lives a private life with her husband, actor and filmmaker Edward Burns, whom she married in 2003. In addition to Grace, the couple has a son, Finn.