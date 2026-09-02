Meghan Markle Is Stuck In Another Copycat Scandal (But Someone Else Is On The Chopping Block)

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settle into their new home, Meghan Markle is finding herself once again embroiled in a bit of a controversy. The good news is that, while Markle has been accused of being a copycat in the past, this time it looks like someone is trying to copy her. The bad news is, it's her former best friend, Jessica Mulroney, who is causing the kerfuffle.

While Markle is reportedly attempting to restart her acting career, Mulroney has jumped into the lifestyle brand business with her company The Haus of Her, entering a field Markle has been working to become queen of with her As Ever brand since 2024 (originally called American Riviera Orchard). Mulroney is taking a different path than Markle did, launching her company with curated deliveries for subscribers starting at $39 a month and pushing the brand as, "A private membership community for women in the middle of a defining transition."

The Haus of Her site doesn't give any ideas as to what members can expect in their monthly deliveries, but does promise the items will help women "to invigorate, to inspire, to relax." But one clue can be taken from the company's first event: a chance for people to create their own scent at Toronto's Orris Labs. Coincidentally, Markle's As Ever just announced a new product on Instagram, a Reserve Brut: "Crafted in the traditional Méthode Champenoise and sourced from Napa Valley, this elegant sparkling wine was made for gathering, toasting, and savoring life's beautiful moments." Markle's company has struggled since its launch, and having her former friend jump into the game won't make things any easier. But now that she's back in the UK, Markle could bring As Ever's many products to the British market and expand her client base.