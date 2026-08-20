6 Times Meghan Markle Has Faced Copycat Allegations From Royal Watchers

Despite the old saying that "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," no one likes to be accused of being a copycat. It gets even stickier when that imitation is called plagiarism or copyright infringement. When the accused is a member of the royal family, it becomes a juicy bit of gossip — and when that family member is Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, it's yet another blow to her already precarious reputation. Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have been involved in numerous scandals over the years: their decision to step down as working royals; their TV tea-spilling with Oprah; Harry's explosive memoir. Even one of their babies caused a kerfuffle: One royal insider claims the late Queen Elizabeth was misled about Lilibet's name, thinking Harry and Meghan were going to use "Elizabeth" and not her special childhood nickname.

No longer a working actress or a working royal, Meghan has struggled to maintain a viable presence. In doing so, she's faced numerous accusations of swiping from other sources, from her style choices to her branding. Some of them seem to have merit, while others come off as an attempt to stir the pot when things get too dull. Through it all, the duchess has shown true royal style by not engaging in public arguments or whataboutism. She may not be associated with the palace anymore, but she's learned the wisdom of following the queen's policy: "Never complain, never explain."

We offer here some of the most famous examples of times the former "Suits" actress was accused of copycatting. Were they justified? You decide.