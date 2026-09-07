Gorgeous Throwback Photos Of Tom Hanks' Longtime Love Rita Wilson From The '80s

It's easy to forget what came before the matching red carpet appearances and the milestone photos when you're talking about one of Hollywood's most enduring pairings. Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have been married for decades, and you can easily create a photographic lifeline to their love story stretching all the way back to the 1980s.

Wilson has been acting professionally since her teens. She appeared in some of the biggest shows of the '80s like "M*A*S*H," "Happy Days," "Three's Company," and "Who's the Boss?" Tucked among those credits was a single-episode job in 1981 in ABC's "Bosom Buddies" that changed her life forever, because its leading man was none other than the 25-year-old Tom Hanks. He'd had a crush on her for years, and meeting in person only confirmed his feelings. Looking at photos from that time — especially this gorgeous portrait from 1985 — it's no wonder Hanks was smitten.

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The photo shows Wilson on the set of "Volunteers," the 1985 comedy that starred her and Hanks in the lead roles and transformed the former colleagues into a genuine couple. In it, Hanks portrayed Lawrence Bourne III, a caddish Yale grad who cons his way onto a Thailand-bound Peace Corps flight to outrun the debt he incurred through gambling. Wilson played Beth Wexler, the idealistic volunteer who was his moral opposite. A year later, Hanks and Wilson were seen at the "Three Amigos" premiere arm in arm, and again on numerous other occasions, including the 59th Academy Awards. It wouldn't be long until the lens caught her as a California bride, wearing an engagement ring with a hidden inscription "You bet," which was apparently her reply to Hanks' proposal. The rest, as they say, is history.