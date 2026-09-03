Sandra Bullock's Daughter Has Hilariously Strict 'Parameters' On Who Her Mom Should Date

Sandra Bullock might be getting back out there. Bullock has been mourning the tragic death of her partner Bryan Randall, who passed away in 2023 at just 57 years old after living with ALS. The "Practical Magic 2" star and mom of two may start dating again, per her daughter's advice. Yet, 12-year-old Laila has some specific ideas about who she'd like to see her mom in a relationship with.

On the September 3, 2026, episode of "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," Bullock said Laila was straightforward with her dating advice. "She said I needed to date, but only someone where they can get stuff," the star explained, adding, "So I said, 'What? A rapper? A basketball player? That's the parameters?'" Laila confirmed that was about what she was envisioning. She surely wants to see her mom happy. Since Randall had a close-knit relationship with Bullock's children, it will likely take a very special new suitor to join the family. It's worth a shot, though, for Laila to try to get the most out of this deal that she can.