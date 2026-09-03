Sandra Bullock's Daughter Has Hilariously Strict 'Parameters' On Who Her Mom Should Date
Sandra Bullock might be getting back out there. Bullock has been mourning the tragic death of her partner Bryan Randall, who passed away in 2023 at just 57 years old after living with ALS. The "Practical Magic 2" star and mom of two may start dating again, per her daughter's advice. Yet, 12-year-old Laila has some specific ideas about who she'd like to see her mom in a relationship with.
On the September 3, 2026, episode of "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," Bullock said Laila was straightforward with her dating advice. "She said I needed to date, but only someone where they can get stuff," the star explained, adding, "So I said, 'What? A rapper? A basketball player? That's the parameters?'" Laila confirmed that was about what she was envisioning. She surely wants to see her mom happy. Since Randall had a close-knit relationship with Bullock's children, it will likely take a very special new suitor to join the family. It's worth a shot, though, for Laila to try to get the most out of this deal that she can.
Sandra Bullock loves being a mom
Sandra Bullock adopted her son Louis when he was just three months old in 2010. She met Bryan Randall when he was the photographer at Louis' birthday party. The couple started dating in 2015. On a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, Bullock explained that that same year she and Randall got together, she adopted 2-year-old Laila. " ... when I met [Randall], we hadn't been together that long and I said, 'Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son? You know that still holds ... because I'm bringing home a child when I come back from Toronto'" (per People).
Today, being a mom is Bullock's most important role. "To me, being a mom ... that's everything," she said on "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce." "So if [taking a job] doesn't work for them and my time with them, then I'm not doing it," she explained, noting how much she loves being with Louis and Laila: "I have no desire to leave my kids." So, she'll let being with her kids take priority over any role that comes along. Maybe with all that mother-daughter time together, she'll be convinced to take Laila's dating advice.