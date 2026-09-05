Dolly Parton's Secret Burial: Why Even Close Family Members Missed The Service
To say that the recent death of Dolly Parton was met with a loud outpouring of love and reverence would be a massive understatement. When the news broke that the country superstar had passed away at the age of 80, everyone from everyday fans to Parton's fellow Hollywood celebrities, to the literal King of England took the time to pay their respects. The Buckingham Palace tribute to Dolly Parton, in particular, was not only characteristically bold and attention-grabbing as far as the royal family is concerned, but also felt rather befitting of someone so famously flamboyant.
In stark contrast, however, the Grammy winner's actual interment was kept incredibly low-profile — to the extent that even certain family members weren't present. But, according to one of Parton's relatives, there was a very good reason for that. During an interview on "Today," the beloved star's cousin Richie Owens claimed that Parton herself had specifically requested that she be laid to rest quickly and quietly. In fact, you'll notice that we used the word "interment" and not "funeral." That was very much intentional.
As Owens put it, "The word keeps getting brought up, 'a funeral.' I don't believe that that was really the case in this situation. [...] It was a burial, to be buried beside her husband, and she wanted it very small." Parton's cousin also clarified that the short guest list was merely a byproduct of the ceremony being put together on such short notice. "A few family members were there. Other people, I'm sure, would have liked to been there, were either out doing other things and stuff. So it was very quiet, very quickly done and not for any bad reasons whatsoever. It's just what she wanted," he confirmed.
Dolly Parton kept her illness out of the public eye
Dolly Parton's reported request for a quick, quiet burial definitely tracks with her approach to handling the illness that ultimately claimed her life. By all accounts, the country icon, who had been diagnosed with an as-yet-undisclosed form of cancer, made the conscious decision to keep that fact hidden from the general public. And, according to another family member, that was born of the "9 to 5" hitmaker's desire to not cause concern among her friends and fans. "You know, we kind of kept all that stuff real private," Parton's niece Jada Star explained during an interview with "Extra" on September 1, 2026 — exactly one week after Parton's death. "She never wanted to worry anybody," Star continued. "So, I think it was just a shock on Tuesday."
The Grammy winner's niece also shared that the outpouring of love and support had at least made it a little easier to come to terms with Parton's passing. "It's been really difficult, and very surreal," Star noted, elaborating, "It's also been really bittersweet because of this beautiful opportunity we've had to see how much the whole world loves her. So, all of these tributes have helped so much to help us all through it." That being said, the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker likely wouldn't want everyone to dwell on her death for too long. "She would also tell us to 'start drying it up' and start trying to get back to work and love each other real hard," Star remarked.
Notably, it's become increasingly common for prominent public figures to keep their terminal cancer diagnoses under wraps. The likes of Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald, and Paul Reubens all took the same approach for similar reasons.