Dolly Parton's Secret Burial: Why Even Close Family Members Missed The Service

To say that the recent death of Dolly Parton was met with a loud outpouring of love and reverence would be a massive understatement. When the news broke that the country superstar had passed away at the age of 80, everyone from everyday fans to Parton's fellow Hollywood celebrities, to the literal King of England took the time to pay their respects. The Buckingham Palace tribute to Dolly Parton, in particular, was not only characteristically bold and attention-grabbing as far as the royal family is concerned, but also felt rather befitting of someone so famously flamboyant.

In stark contrast, however, the Grammy winner's actual interment was kept incredibly low-profile — to the extent that even certain family members weren't present. But, according to one of Parton's relatives, there was a very good reason for that. During an interview on "Today," the beloved star's cousin Richie Owens claimed that Parton herself had specifically requested that she be laid to rest quickly and quietly. In fact, you'll notice that we used the word "interment" and not "funeral." That was very much intentional.

As Owens put it, "The word keeps getting brought up, 'a funeral.' I don't believe that that was really the case in this situation. [...] It was a burial, to be buried beside her husband, and she wanted it very small." Parton's cousin also clarified that the short guest list was merely a byproduct of the ceremony being put together on such short notice. "A few family members were there. Other people, I'm sure, would have liked to been there, were either out doing other things and stuff. So it was very quiet, very quickly done and not for any bad reasons whatsoever. It's just what she wanted," he confirmed.