Royal Insiders Can't Predict How Prince William & Kate Middleton Will Handle Sussex Squad Return

In one of the most shocking developments since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's acrimonious exit from the royal family six years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially moved back to the U.K. with their two children, after spending more than half a decade on the other side of the pond. The Sussexes' return to Harry's home country comes amid an apparent royal family truce between the prince and his estranged father, King Charles III. But while Charles' relationship with Harry and Meghan is reportedly "improving considerably," there is still an elephant in the room.

Harry and his older brother Prince William's frosty relationship has seen "no movement" towards amends. In fact, at this stage, the situation remains so unpredictable that not even royal experts can seem to agree on how William and his own wife, Kate Middleton, will handle the Sussexes' homecoming. In a chat with the Daily Mail, royal correspondent Richard Kay opined that, simply put, the Prince and Princess of Wales can't just ignore Meghan and Harry. "At some stage they are going to have to engage," he said.

Kay further posited that allowing the bad blood to go unchecked for too long would be a bad look for both William and the monarchy at large, and that he should at least try to give the appearance that the estranged brothers are trying to work things out. "William knows that, above all, his responsibility to the monarchy, to the institution, has to take first place, so he'll have to put whatever personal differences he has to one side," Kay pointed out. Others, however, believe that keeping the royal defectors at a distance is exactly what William and Kate will, and indeed should, do.