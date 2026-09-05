Prince George & Prince Archie Could Be Schoolmates — Just Not Yet, And Here's Why

It's certainly been a year of big surprises for the royal family. After many rumors, it was finally confirmed that Prince George would indeed be attending his father's alma mater, Eton College, in the fall. And, just as pundits geared up to watch the young royal follow in Prince William's footsteps, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to make their big return to the U.K. with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in tow. While Prince George will have to learn which rules to follow at Eton, Archie and Lilibet will be navigating the British education system after growing up in the U.S.

Meanwhile, royal experts are speculating that, if Archie had been the same age as George, he would probably have been joining him at Eton. But since the young royal is only seven, he's still too young to attend the prestigious boarding school. During a conversation with royal expert and Eton alum Tom Sykes on "The Royalist" podcast, Vogue writer Plum Sykes argued that Meghan and Harry moving their kids back to the U.K. just as Archie is set to start prep school is no coincidence. "[Archie is] coming up to that critical prep school age, which is seven, eight. That's when you get in the pipeline for, drum roll, Eton," Plum pointed out. "You have got to go to the correct feeder school for Eton."

She added that the Duke of Sussex, having attended Eton as well, would probably love for his son to follow in his footsteps. A source who spoke to Heatworld made similar claims. "Harry has always wanted his children to have a British education and it became one of the driving forces behind the decision to move," they dished.