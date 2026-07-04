Rules Prince George Will Have To Follow At Eton College

What is an education fit for a king? Prince George's parents, Prince William and Princess Catherine, set out to answer this question when they began researching high schools for their eldest son. Primed to one day become King of England, George will need a very specific education to help him fulfill his role. Not only will he need to have a good grasp of history and politics but also of public speaking and foreign relations. Religious studies will also be a key subject for George, as he will also become the Head of the Church of England.

After taking all these factors into consideration, William and Catherine decided that they would send George to the Prince of Wales' old high school, Eton College, starting in the fall of 2026. Upon hearing the news, royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "I'm not surprised that Eton has been chosen: there are all sorts of valid reasons for George to go there." Beyond the school's rigorous curriculum in the areas most important to George, it offers the strict sort of environment that meshes well with royal life. As a prince, George must follow royal rules and protocols that are way outdated. And, if all the royal rules that control teatime or restroom usage seem odd, Eton has many strange rules of its own. For George, abiding by these unique policies will likely help him prepare for a life dedicated to upholding tradition.