Donna Douglas' Life Before Beverly Hillbillies: Details She Shared About Her Childhood

Among classic TV fans, the late Donna Douglas is beloved for her starring role as Elly May Clampett on "The Beverly Hillbillies" throughout its 1962-1971 run. Even though Douglas' acting resume includes other projects and even other career paths beyond "The Beverly Hillbillies," Elly May always remained close to her heart, since the character was uniquely intertwined with Douglas' own life experiences. Born in Louisiana in 1932, Douglas loved playing sports and romping around with her siblings and cousins.

"I learned to swing on vines and jump off buildings ... football, basketball, all those games we played all the time," Douglass recalled in an interview with "Carolina Backroads." "I was really getting ready for Jethro long before I ever met him," she added, referencing Elly May's cousin on the show, played by Max Baer Jr. Douglas also played softball on her high school's team, and she was so skilled that she considered pitching as a career.

As a child, Douglas was also familiar with farm work like baling hay and milking cows. This particular skill gave her a leg up when she had to milk a goat on the Hillbillies. In another case of life imitating art, Douglas also had experience eating possum long before the show made it a favorite dish of Irene Ryan's Granny character. "When I was a little girl, my real granny gave me a little bite of possum. It was too greasy," Douglas confided to American Press in 2010. Fortunately, the Hillbillies' on-set cuisine was a lot tastier, if perhaps less authentic.