Donna Douglas' Life Before Beverly Hillbillies: Details She Shared About Her Childhood
Among classic TV fans, the late Donna Douglas is beloved for her starring role as Elly May Clampett on "The Beverly Hillbillies" throughout its 1962-1971 run. Even though Douglas' acting resume includes other projects and even other career paths beyond "The Beverly Hillbillies," Elly May always remained close to her heart, since the character was uniquely intertwined with Douglas' own life experiences. Born in Louisiana in 1932, Douglas loved playing sports and romping around with her siblings and cousins.
"I learned to swing on vines and jump off buildings ... football, basketball, all those games we played all the time," Douglass recalled in an interview with "Carolina Backroads." "I was really getting ready for Jethro long before I ever met him," she added, referencing Elly May's cousin on the show, played by Max Baer Jr. Douglas also played softball on her high school's team, and she was so skilled that she considered pitching as a career.
As a child, Douglas was also familiar with farm work like baling hay and milking cows. This particular skill gave her a leg up when she had to milk a goat on the Hillbillies. In another case of life imitating art, Douglas also had experience eating possum long before the show made it a favorite dish of Irene Ryan's Granny character. "When I was a little girl, my real granny gave me a little bite of possum. It was too greasy," Douglas confided to American Press in 2010. Fortunately, the Hillbillies' on-set cuisine was a lot tastier, if perhaps less authentic.
Donna Douglas' childhod made her perfect for the role of Elly May
Donna Douglas was still a teenager in high school when she married Roland Bourgeois in 1949. After five years, the couple split around the time their son was born. Amid the upheaval, Douglas asked her parents to care for her son while she looked for work. She started out in New York with small walk-on roles on TV variety shows and commercials. These networking opportunities paid off, and Douglas eventually headed to California to pursue a film career. However, Douglas realized she needed acting training. After a few years of building her resume in smaller parts, the stars aligned, and Douglas got the offer to play Elly May.
Although lore around "The Beverly Hillbillies" claimed there was a lot of competition, it's hard to imagine anyone but Douglas in the role, especially because it reflected her own childhood. In some ways, Douglas was typecast as Elly May even before the character was created. "The Beverly Hillbillies" creator Paul Henning reportedly cast some of the roles based on actors' earlier performances, and he was thinking about Douglas from the beginning of the show's development. Clearly, her childhood experiences helped her bring an extra layer of authenticity to the role.
While Douglas was in her 30s throughout the show's run, the character of Elly May was around 17. In a way, the role let Douglas revisit a childhood cut short by her early marriage, as she got to tap back into her youthful tomboy spirit. "It was like a slice out of my life," she later said (via the Los Angeles Times). "It was a piece of cake."