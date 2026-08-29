The Incredible Life Of Beverly Hillbillies Star Irene Ryan

To this day, "The Beverly Hillbillies" remains one of the most popular and beloved sitcoms of all time. It's hard to imagine "The Beverly Hillbillies" without actors like Donna Douglas and, of course,

Irene Ryan, who played the cantankerous but lovable Granny Daisy Moses for all nine seasons. Up until that point, she'd been acting and working in radio for decades, but she'd yet to secure a role that would make her a household name. Granny, of course, changed that.

"Honestly, it's so funny I sit and just laugh," Ryan said in a 1963 interview with The Buffalo News (via MeTV). "Six months ago, no one cared whether I was alive or dead. Now, everyone I meet asks, 'How old are you, really, Granny?' Let's just say I'm older than Shirley Temple but younger than Sophie Tucker."

After "The Beverly Hillbillies" ended, Ryan focused on giving back some of the wealth she amassed during her time on the show by fostering theater scholarships for young students. Ryan also found success on Broadway in the debut of "Pippin," but her time on the stage was cut tragically short. Her life and career are both fascinating, producing the kind of old school star rarely seen these days.