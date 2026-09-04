Practical Magic 2 Fashion Flops: The Worst-Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet
"Practical Magic 2" is finally here, and it's making all our nostalgic autumnal dreams come true. Nearly 30 years after the original movie came out, the films' stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have proven that they are still total bombshells decades later. Yet, while we're all under the spell of this highly-anticipated sequel, we felt like some of the looks at the movie's premieres put some kind of hex on us.
We're surely going to be adding "Practical Magic 2" to our list of perfect fall movies after this season. Unfortunately, we may also have to add some stars' ensembles at the premieres to our list of the worst red carpet outfits of 2026. Some attendees didn't dress to fit the magical vibes, while others leaned into the spooky aesthetics in all the wrong ways. Some walked the red carpet in bizarre prints and even stranger silhouettes. Seriously — some of these premiere ensembles were so bad, even a midnight margarita couldn't turn us into fans.
Maisie Williams looked like she fell into her box of Halloween decorations and got all tangled up
Maisie Williams certainly embraced being in a movie about witches with her L.A. premiere ensemble, but at what cost? Not only was the massive print featuring ribbons and bird skeletons a bit visually confusing, but it covered basically her entire body. The result was that the star got completely lost in this look. This dress is certainly an interesting one, but it would have been better if the print wasn't quite as overwhelming.
It looked like Xolo Maridueña was about 10% of the way through his transformation into Cookie Monster
Xolo Maridueña's outfit wasn't the worst of the worst at the L.A. premiere. Yet, a lot about this look felt just a little bit off. The pointed-toe shoes with the wide-leg pants created a streamlined, interesting silhouette. The shirt, however, was the wrong garment to style with that bottom half. The print and the fluffy sleeves made the look very busy and a bit odd, and it all clashed with the cummerbund detailing on the pants. A sleeker shirt would have been a winner.
We were worried Joey King's butt was going to fly away
Joey King certainly made a fashion statement at the L.A. premiere, sporting a black and chartreuse printed, sculptural gown with a long train and big, black wings on her tush. This look was certainly an interesting one, and between the shape, the color palette, and that snake necklace, it certainly fit the "Practical Magic" aesthetic. Unfortunately, there were just too many funky elements going on with this dress, and it felt all over the place.
Josh Holloway looked like he was wearing two entirely different 'fits at once
Jeans, a button-down, and a blazer is a fairly safe outfit formula. Yet, Josh Holloway's version was a flop. From the waist up, this outfit is entirely different from the one the star is sporting from the waist down. This could have been a cool or interesting fashion statement, but in this case, it just looked like he was halfway through changing his clothes. Furthermore, those tapered jeans feel dated and out of style, and they throw off his proportions with the suit jacket on top.
Katie Maloney was wearing half Halloween costume and half pajamas
Many "Vanderpump Rules" fans love reality TV star Katie Maloney's edgy signature style. And, it just so happens that her usual taste works perfectly with the witchy aesthetics of "Practical Magic." Yet, her premiere ensemble was a total mess. Between the lace-up booties, the lace-up skirt, and the oversized band tee, no two of these three elements really worked together. The result was a busy, discordant mix. Swapping at least one of these pieces out for something a bit sleeker may have solved the problem.
Did the bottom of Dylan Lujano's pants get ripped off?
Dylan Lujano's look at the L.A .premiere was a mess of clashing elements. The pink satin-y shirt clashed with the maroon socks. The statement necklace felt out of place. The worst part, though? Those shorts. With long pants, this outfit surely wouldn't have been worst-dressed list material. But, these shorts simply looked like he forgot to change into his pants before hitting the red carpet, and it threw off the whole ensemble.
It looked like Sandra Bullock was wrapped up in a leopard print duvet
Sandra Bullock looked like the leading lady she is at the L.A. premiere of the film. At the European premiere, however, she sported a sculptural, leopard print number that just didn't feel right. The look didn't fit the movie's theme that most of the cast committed to on the red carpet, which wouldn't have been so bad if the dress, itself, was a winner. Yet, the voluminous, asymmetrical skirt overwhelmed the star, and the T-strap shoes added more unwanted visual detail.
Joey King should have chosen different undergarments
Joey King struck out when it came to premiere looks. Interestingly, at the European premiere, she was on the right track. Her sheer, flowy dress was beautiful and fit the film's ethereal vibe. Yet, her undergarments totally ruined the outfit. The shape of this bra and underwear set plus the visible label looked like the undergarments you might wear under your loungewear. They completely clashed with the look. A short slip or a more delicate lingerie set would have saved the 'fit.
Alice Hoffman's look didn't coordinate with her work
Alice Hoffman is the brilliant mind behind the "Practical Magic" novel and the two films it inspired. So, she of all people, knows the witchy, magical vibes of the world she created. Even so, her floral dress for the premiere wasn't our favorite. It felt more appropriate for going out to dinner on a summer night than for the movie's big night. And, the clashing shoes definitely didn't help matters.
Did Noe Zepeda walk right under a flock of seagulls on the way to the premiere?
Internet personality Noe Zepeda shared on social media that the tux he sported at the L.A. premiere was meant to look like candle wax had dripped on his shoulders. Witchy? Definitely. A great execution that couldn't possibly be confused with anything other than candle wax? Definitely not. Many of us have unfortunately ended up serving as a toilet for a bird flying overhead. And, that's not something we'd ever want to deliberately replicate with our fashion. This jacket, however, did just that.