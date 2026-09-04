Practical Magic 2 Fashion Flops: The Worst-Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

"Practical Magic 2" is finally here, and it's making all our nostalgic autumnal dreams come true. Nearly 30 years after the original movie came out, the films' stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have proven that they are still total bombshells decades later. Yet, while we're all under the spell of this highly-anticipated sequel, we felt like some of the looks at the movie's premieres put some kind of hex on us.

We're surely going to be adding "Practical Magic 2" to our list of perfect fall movies after this season. Unfortunately, we may also have to add some stars' ensembles at the premieres to our list of the worst red carpet outfits of 2026. Some attendees didn't dress to fit the magical vibes, while others leaned into the spooky aesthetics in all the wrong ways. Some walked the red carpet in bizarre prints and even stranger silhouettes. Seriously — some of these premiere ensembles were so bad, even a midnight margarita couldn't turn us into fans.