Red Carpet Dresses Worn By Kate Middleton That Had A Massive Price Tag
We all know that Catherine, Princess of Wales, loves fashion. She's also known for repeating her gorgeous royal looks. Unlike some folks in the public eye, Kate doesn't shy away from rewearing an outfit she loves to more than one event for the world to see. Many royal watchers appreciate that the princess doesn't feel the need to spring for a new ensemble every time she has an event to attend. But does that mean she's always thrifty when it comes to her wardrobe? No; it does not.
Kate has worn some expensive outfits over the course of her decades in the spotlight. She's also had some stunning red carpet moments. In fact, they are frequently one and the same. Kate often looks like a star while walking a red carpet for a big event, and looking like a star doesn't come cheap. Reviewing some of the particularly pricey outfits Kate has donned while walking the red carpet reminds us that while she may not be afraid to wear her favorite 'fit twice, she still has a clothing budget fit for a princess.
This gown was worth its weight in gold
Kate Middleton has been known to stay true to her go-to designer clothing brands over the years. One of her favorite designers to return to again and again is Jenny Packham. She sported a show-stopping gold gown from the brand while attending the London premiere of the James Bond film "No Time to Die" in 2021. This dress was high drama with a flowing cape, plenty of shiny sequins, and a fittingly high price tag of $5,500.
This off-the-shoulder dress cost an arm and a leg
In 2017, Kate Middleton looked stunning on the BAFTA red carpet. She sported a unique, floral velvet Alexander McQueen gown. Reports of how much this dress set the Princess of Wales back vary, but at minimum, it cost her more than $8,000 and could have been closer to $11,000.
While it's unclear whether her sparkling, dangly earrings were a borrowed royal heirloom, it's safe to say that they were worth quite a bit, too. So, it's easy to imagine that this entire look was one of her priciest red carpet fashion moments ever.
This sparkly dress cost a pretty penny
Shouldn't a dress that's covered in crystals cost a bit extra? Looking at the dress Kate Middleton sported to the Royal Variety Performance in 2017, it's no surprise that this pale blue Jenny Packham gown didn't come cheap. Kate was sparkling like a diamond in this dress, and she could have bought a diamond for the same amount she paid for the look. This dress was reportedly almost $5,000. And, while most of us would consider this to be out of our budget when dress-shopping, it was undeniably stunning on Kate.
This look was one of Kate Middleton's most expensive fashion moments
We all know that Kate Middleton is a princess, but boy did she look the part when she arrived at a Baha Mar Resort reception in 2022. She was as glowing and elegant as ever in a light blue, shiny satin gown. And it's fitting that she looked like a million bucks, since this Phillipa Lepley look was pricey. It reportedly cost Kate $14,500 to look like a vision in blue at this event.
This simple ensemble had a not-so-simple price tag
Kate Middleton looked like a movie star while attending the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022. She spent over $3,600 on this sleek, black-and-white Roland Mouret gown. This look wasn't quite as pricey as some of the looks Kate has sported over the years. It was, however, more money than most people would spend on a dress for just one event. She also added on a pair of earrings that cost over $14,000, making the whole ensemble's total price way higher.
This blue dress cost a lot of green
While in India in 2016, Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, looked royally radiant in head-to-toe royal blue while walking the red carpet at a Bollywood gala in Mumbai. This stunning ensemble was a bespoke look courtesy of Jenny Packham and reportedly set Kate back nearly $4,400. It's to be expected that Kate might shell out quite a bit more for a custom-made dress — especially one by what seems to be her favorite designer. Even so, this price for just one outfit on a trip is a bit steep.