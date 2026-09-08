Red Carpet Dresses Worn By Kate Middleton That Had A Massive Price Tag

We all know that Catherine, Princess of Wales, loves fashion. She's also known for repeating her gorgeous royal looks. Unlike some folks in the public eye, Kate doesn't shy away from rewearing an outfit she loves to more than one event for the world to see. Many royal watchers appreciate that the princess doesn't feel the need to spring for a new ensemble every time she has an event to attend. But does that mean she's always thrifty when it comes to her wardrobe? No; it does not.

Kate has worn some expensive outfits over the course of her decades in the spotlight. She's also had some stunning red carpet moments. In fact, they are frequently one and the same. Kate often looks like a star while walking a red carpet for a big event, and looking like a star doesn't come cheap. Reviewing some of the particularly pricey outfits Kate has donned while walking the red carpet reminds us that while she may not be afraid to wear her favorite 'fit twice, she still has a clothing budget fit for a princess.