Then & Now: Prince George And Prince William Were Both All Smiles For First Day At Eton

The start of the school year is often a milestone moment for proud parents and excited kids, especially when a child starts a new school. Even the royal family gets to enjoy that first day of school excitement — albeit in front of the entire world. Prince George, the future king and oldest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, has started at Eton.

Prince William attended Eton College when he was George's age. Both of them were smiling and happy on their first day at this high-end, all-boys boarding school in Windsor, and both were accompanied by their parents for the big day.

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On George's first day, he seemed so grown-up wearing his suit as he walked onto the Eton College grounds, and it looks like he will likely be taller than his mom in no time — it's hard to believe that George is growing so fast! Both William and Kate look happy and proud as they accompany their son on his first day. It mirrors what happened when William first attended Eton back in 1995. It's also fun to look at pictures of William when he started at Eton and see just how much George resembles his dad.