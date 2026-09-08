The Biggest Fashion Flops At The Emmy Awards During The '80s

Fashion certainly has a reputation in the 1980s — and for good reason! The decade had colors, shapes, and styles that were all its own, and looks from the '80s regularly inspire the fashion trends of today. Of course, like any decade, the '80s featured some incredible fashion, as well as some downright bad looks. One look at the best and worst dressed stars of the '80s makes that immediately clear.

Much like they do in the 2020s, the award shows rolled around every year in the '80s. And that means there were 10 Emmys red carpets that featured a wide array of style choices. It just so happens that some of those style choices were also the worst-dressed Emmys moments of all time. For some stars, embracing 1980s trends totally backfired on the red carpet. Some of those fashion flops were so big, in fact, that we're still talking about them today.