The Best And Worst Dressed Stars Of The '80s

Fashion sure was something in the 1980s. Remember what it felt like to raid your parents' closet as a kid and try on every single item of clothing that they wore, usually at the same time? Style trends in the '80s resembled something along those lines. If there's one simple phrase to describe fashion at the time, it's that more was definitely more: The patterns were big, the colors were bold, the accessories were overloaded, and the shoulder pads were high. Don't forget about the leg warmers, leather jackets, and the teased-to-high-heaven hair, either.

Considering how many influential faces were part of the '80s, trying to narrow down the best and worst dressed celebrities of the decade isn't as easy a feat as it may sound. We're going to take our best shot at it, though; while it would be incredibly easy to let other decades influence this list, we're laser-focused on what was presented between 1980 and 1989. Talent and critical success aside, here's who put their best fashion foot forward — and who should've received some extra help.