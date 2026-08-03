28 Celeb Looks That Proved Maternity Clothes Can Still Be Chic

For years, pregnancy was viewed as a milestone tasked with mediating a shift in a woman's wardrobe, even in the largely free-spirited environs of Hollywood. Bodycon dresses, daring cuts, and loud fashion were swapped for softer, more demure aesthetics consistent with society's narrative around motherhood.

Thankfully, many Hollywood actors threw this dated rulebook away and continued to dress as show-stoppingly as they typically did on red carpets throughout their pregnancies. Some others gave the world pregnancy fashion inspo for the ages while simply walking down the streets in their casual best. A handful of them even seized the power of their celebrity to turn public appearances into full-blown, high-glam pregnancy announcements.

In every case, these famous moms-to-be proved that having a baby bump doesn't translate to compromising the fun one can have with fashion. Here's a list of the hottest celebrity looks that show maternity clothes can be chic.