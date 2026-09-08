Lori Loughlin Proves Happiness Is The Best Revenge After Filing For Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli
Things are looking up for Lori Loughlin. Just last week, the "Full House" alum shined in a cheeky return to Instagram. Now, she's shared another post that reveals just how excited she is to be embarking on a new chapter after what has surely been a difficult period in her life.
On September 7, Loughlin took to Instagram with a joyful video compilation. "Here's to things working out," she wrote, with a heart emoji. The following day, Page Six confirmed Loughlin filed for divorce from her husband of 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli, on September 4. This timing certainly adds a bit of context to Loughlin's video, which features clips of her laughing, spending time with friends, playing the piano, and blowing out birthday candles.
In the background, Loughlin included audio that says, "Well, what if it does work out? I know I'm scared that it's not going to, but what if it does? Because here's the thing: do you actually know if things are gonna work out? No. Great. So, if you're going to actually presume the negative, then you actually owe it to yourself to also presume the positive." Evidently, Loughlin is ready for things to work out in this next chapter of her life.
Lori Loughlin seems excited to move forward with her split
Lori Loughlin's divorce from Mossimo Giannulli has already had some messy details. The former couple separated almost exactly a year before Loughlin filed for divorce. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly, "People around Lori and Mossimo have known they have been going through a really hard time in the last year," noting, "This isn't a shock to people around them. It has been a rough time for Lori. She is devastated." It wasn't a shock to some fans, either, considering all the red flags in Loughlin and Giannulli's marriage that were hard to miss. Based on the timing of Loughlin's latest Instagram post, though, it seems like things have reached a better place.
The post's comment section quickly filled with support from friends and fans, alike. "I'm glad you remembered who you truly are!" someone wrote. "The comeback is greater than the set back!" added another. She also got loving comments from her daughter Bella, as well as former "Full House" co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Marla Sokoloff, proving Loughlin has a solid support system by her side no matter what comes next.