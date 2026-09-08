Lori Loughlin Proves Happiness Is The Best Revenge After Filing For Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli

Things are looking up for Lori Loughlin. Just last week, the "Full House" alum shined in a cheeky return to Instagram. Now, she's shared another post that reveals just how excited she is to be embarking on a new chapter after what has surely been a difficult period in her life.

On September 7, Loughlin took to Instagram with a joyful video compilation. "Here's to things working out," she wrote, with a heart emoji. The following day, Page Six confirmed Loughlin filed for divorce from her husband of 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli, on September 4. This timing certainly adds a bit of context to Loughlin's video, which features clips of her laughing, spending time with friends, playing the piano, and blowing out birthday candles.

In the background, Loughlin included audio that says, "Well, what if it does work out? I know I'm scared that it's not going to, but what if it does? Because here's the thing: do you actually know if things are gonna work out? No. Great. So, if you're going to actually presume the negative, then you actually owe it to yourself to also presume the positive." Evidently, Loughlin is ready for things to work out in this next chapter of her life.