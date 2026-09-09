Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Her Mom's Carbon Copy On Her 20th Birthday
Dannielynn Birkhead, the daughter of late actor and model Anna Nicole Smith, has an interesting relationship with fame. While Dannielynn's father, celebrity photographer Larry Birkhead, made the decision to largely raise her away from the Hollywood spotlight, she has been known to make public appearances now and then — in person or otherwise. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, after all. To that end, a recent photo of Dannielynn commemorating her 20th birthday not only highlights her stunning transformation, but proves that she is the spitting image of her famous mom.
Larry shared the photo in question as part of an Instagram reel he posted on Monday, Sept. 7, wishing his daughter a happy birthday. However, while Dannielynn certainly looks a lot like her late mother, the post also makes it clear that she has her own distinct style. For example, while Smith was famous for modeling for brands like Guess and H&M, Larry's caption explains that Dannielynn's outfit comes courtesy of Hot Topic.
In any case, other Instagram users in the comment section were quick to join in on Larry's celebration of his daughter while also honoring Smith's legacy. "You have done an amazing job. Anna Nicole would be so proud. 20 years already? Time flies so fast. Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter," one user wrote. "Happy birthday, Dannielynn ... your mama would be so proud of the young woman that [you've] become," another commented.
Dannielynn Birkhead is open to carrying on her famous mom's modeling legacy
It's hardly a secret that Anna Nicole Smith's life was often marred by tragedy in the years leading up to her death at the age of just 39 in 2007. So it's perfectly understandable why Larry Birkhead tried to give their daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead — who was just five months old at the time of Smith's death — as normal a life as possible.
Dannielynn didn't grow up entirely out of the public eye. Back in 2013, she followed in her mom's footsteps by modeling for Guess Kids, and has been known to attend various formal events with her celebrity photographer dad. By and large, however, Dannielynn seems to be a fairly normal young adult. She's been attending college for a little while now, and revealed in a May 2026 interview with People that she was majoring in forensic science. At the time, Smith's daughter also expressed interest in pursuing a culinary degree.
That said, Dannielynn hasn't ruled out a long-term career path more similar to her late mother. And while Larry — who has a strong relationship with his and Smith's daughter – isn't necessarily thrilled by that prospect, he plans on having her back regardless. Speaking to People in May 2025, Larry explained that while Dannielynn had historically turned down most of the modeling and acting opportunities that came her way, she was starting to warm to the idea. "I have mixed feelings about it, but I want to be supportive," he said, adding, "It's totally opposite of what I had envisioned. But at the same time, it's my job to be a supportive parent."