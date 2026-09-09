Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Her Mom's Carbon Copy On Her 20th Birthday

Dannielynn Birkhead, the daughter of late actor and model Anna Nicole Smith, has an interesting relationship with fame. While Dannielynn's father, celebrity photographer Larry Birkhead, made the decision to largely raise her away from the Hollywood spotlight, she has been known to make public appearances now and then — in person or otherwise. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, after all. To that end, a recent photo of Dannielynn commemorating her 20th birthday not only highlights her stunning transformation, but proves that she is the spitting image of her famous mom.

Larry shared the photo in question as part of an Instagram reel he posted on Monday, Sept. 7, wishing his daughter a happy birthday. However, while Dannielynn certainly looks a lot like her late mother, the post also makes it clear that she has her own distinct style. For example, while Smith was famous for modeling for brands like Guess and H&M, Larry's caption explains that Dannielynn's outfit comes courtesy of Hot Topic.

In any case, other Instagram users in the comment section were quick to join in on Larry's celebration of his daughter while also honoring Smith's legacy. "You have done an amazing job. Anna Nicole would be so proud. 20 years already? Time flies so fast. Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter," one user wrote. "Happy birthday, Dannielynn ... your mama would be so proud of the young woman that [you've] become," another commented.