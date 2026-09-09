Sharon Osbourne Is Seeking To Make Big Changes To The Executor Of Ozzy's Massive Fortune
When Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025, he reportedly left a large fortune behind. Celebrity Net Worth reported it was $220 million, while The U.S. Sun claimed it was around £100 million, which in U.S. dollars would be over $135 million. No matter how much money he really had, the late rockstar's wife is apparently hoping to make some changes to the terms of his will. Ozzy's accountant of decades Colin Newman was named an executor of his estate. According to The U.S. Sun, Sharon Osbourne is reportedly making moves to change that.
Just after the one-year anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne's death at the age of 76, Sharon filed paperwork with England's High Court of Justice in hopes of removing Newman from his role in her late husband's finances. Both Sharon's assistant Melinda Varga and her niece Georgina Maszlin, who are also executors, are gunning to have Newman ousted as well. Newman is a well-known accountant in the music world in the U.K., and he started working for the Osbournes before they even tied the knot back in 1982, forging a close friendship with Ozzy over the years. This certainly makes the sudden switch-up all the more mysterious. Yet, Sharon, Varga, and Maszlin's motivation for wanting Newman out of the mix is still unclear. It also has yet to be confirmed whether or not Newman himself is hoping to stay in his role.
Ozzy Osbourne apparently intended to keep his wealth in the family
While we never saw Sharon Osbourne on "The Talk" again after her dramatic exit in 2021, she did spend 11 years chatting it up with cohosts on the talk show. On a 2020 episode, she revealed her plans for Ozzy Osbourne's estate. "Everybody is different. And I just know that my husband's body of work, that he's written, and kept us all in the lifestyle that we love, goes to my children," she said, adding, "I don't want someone that never met my husband owning his name and likeness and selling T-shirts everywhere and whatever. No, it stays in the Osbourne family" (via StyleCaster).
While many people only know of Kelly and Jack Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne actually had six kids. His eldest child with Sharon was Aimée Osbourne, and he had three children from a previous relationship. Although it's unclear if Ozzy's children from his first marriage were included in his will, it sounds like, just as Sharon suggested, equally providing for the children they shared was a major goal for the Black Sabbath frontman.
"Ozzy was adamant that no child would be cut out of his will, no matter their public profile," a source told Radar Online after his passing, seemingly referring to the ultra-private Aimée. "Ozzy loved all his kids equally," added another insider, noting, "fame or no fame didn't matter." In addition, some of his estate was reportedly also set aside for charity. From the sound of it, though, things may have gotten more complicated in the year following Ozzy's death. Now, some big changes may be coming in terms of who is in charge of his estate.