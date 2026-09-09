Sharon Osbourne Is Seeking To Make Big Changes To The Executor Of Ozzy's Massive Fortune

While we never saw Sharon Osbourne on "The Talk" again after her dramatic exit in 2021, she did spend 11 years chatting it up with cohosts on the talk show. On a 2020 episode, she revealed her plans for Ozzy Osbourne's estate. "Everybody is different. And I just know that my husband's body of work, that he's written, and kept us all in the lifestyle that we love, goes to my children," she said, adding, "I don't want someone that never met my husband owning his name and likeness and selling T-shirts everywhere and whatever. No, it stays in the Osbourne family" (via StyleCaster).

While many people only know of Kelly and Jack Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne actually had six kids. His eldest child with Sharon was Aimée Osbourne, and he had three children from a previous relationship. Although it's unclear if Ozzy's children from his first marriage were included in his will, it sounds like, just as Sharon suggested, equally providing for the children they shared was a major goal for the Black Sabbath frontman.

"Ozzy was adamant that no child would be cut out of his will, no matter their public profile," a source told Radar Online after his passing, seemingly referring to the ultra-private Aimée. "Ozzy loved all his kids equally," added another insider, noting, "fame or no fame didn't matter." In addition, some of his estate was reportedly also set aside for charity. From the sound of it, though, things may have gotten more complicated in the year following Ozzy's death. Now, some big changes may be coming in terms of who is in charge of his estate.