12 Male Celebs Who Looked Totally Unrecognizable After Changing Their Hair For A Role
From prosthetics to special effects, Hollywood offers a wide variety of techniques for its actors to alter their looks for the screen. But oftentimes, something as uncomplicated as changing one's hair for a role — by either growing it out or shaving it off — can turn out to be one of the most impactful transformations an actor can undergo to detach from their usual airbrushed celebrity appearance and get into the shoes of the character they're playing. Throw in a thicket of facial hair, and one can be rendered nearly unrecognizable.
Take Tom Hanks, for instance, who typically maintains a short hairstyle and therefore caused a sensation when he let his locks and beard run long and wild for "Cast Away." Or eternal dreamboat Alexander Skarsgård, who nearly traumatized fans by buzzing half his hair off for "Hummingbird Project." Bryan Cranston, meanwhile, turned Walter White into one of television's most iconic characters by shaving his head for "Breaking Bad." Other times, wigs and extensions may come in handy to create an authentic look. Either way, the power of a hair transformation cannot be quantified.
Here are some male celebs who looked totally unrecognizable after changing their hair for a role.
Johnny Depp, Day Drinker
Few actors are as chameleonic as Johnny Depp has proved himself to be. From early classics like "Edward Scissorhands" to later landmarks such as the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series, Depp's filmography has consistently been driven forward by iconic transformations for the screen. As he once said at the American Film Institute Fest: "My responsibility and my goal is to make [audiences] forget it's me in the first three to five or seven minutes. That's really important to me" (via Los Angeles Times).
Though his celebrity image has been shaky in recent years, swinging between tabloid frenzy over his turbulent personal life and Hollywood's supposed boycott of him, Depp has continued to grab attention for his near-unrecognizable makeovers. The latest one comes ahead of the release of his 2027 movie "Day Drinker," a trailer for which shows him sporting long silver-streaked hair and a bushy beard that are far removed from Depp's off-screen appearance.
"Day Drinker," along with "Ebenezer" — set for release in 2026 and starring Depp in a transformed avatar as the classic Charles Dickens character — is being billed as a long-awaited comeback film for the popular actor. He has been largely absent from the acting scene since his highly publicized 2022 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Among Hollywood's current crop of method actors, Jared Leto ranks high. Notorious for an almost unsettling commitment to the films he takes on, the Oscar-winning actor goes to extreme lengths to get into the skin of any character he plays. A hair transformation, in this larger scheme of such profound role prep, can seem like a minute detail. But in "Suicide Squad," it was perhaps as vital in building his on-screen persona as his other efforts.
Leto sported short neon green hair for his 2016 portrayal of the Joker, in what was perhaps one of the most menacing-looking renditions of the iconic DC villain. The switch-up was doubly shocking to witness because prior to this massive transformation, Leto had been treating the world to his super-long, ombre-tinted, red-carpet-ready locks. "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer teased a glimpse of Leto's luscious hair being chopped off on X, with the caption: "Should we?"
Though fans mourned the loss of his beautiful hair, Leto seemed less remorseful. "Yeah, it was fun. No eyebrows and green hair and lipstick," he told W magazine. But enjoyable as it was, not all of it was easy; Leto has spoken candidly about the often intense process of getting into the psyche of the Joker. The final verdict, though, was that it was "probably the most fun [he'd] ever had making a film."
Tom Hanks, Cast Away
For "Cast Away," Tom Hanks pulled out all the stops to achieve what was perhaps his most extreme on-screen transformation to date. From losing over 50 pounds to assuming an unkempt appearance, his dedication to playing a man who crash lands on an island and is stranded there for four years was impressive. Toward that end, his hair makeover played a key role, and Hanks fully committed to it by eschewing wigs and extensions to grow out his locks and beard to attain the look of a scruffy castaway.
As director Robert Zemeckis, who also worked with Hanks in "Forrest Gump," told The New York Times, production was halted so the actor could undergo the alterations needed to get into the role of Chuck Noland, as he was in the latter part of the film. "That way, we're not paying a crew to sit around and watch Tom Hanks grow a beard." The results were unbelievably striking, with Hanks coming out on the other side with a total hair transformation — complete with texture, frizz, and bleached effects — that inspired discussions in fan circles for years after the film was released in 2000.
Hugh Jackman, The Death of Robin Hood
Hugh Jackman is no stranger to changing his appearance for the screen. He sported long hair during his "Van Helsing" era in the early 2000s and then shaved nearly all of it off for "Les Misérables" and "Pan." But one of his most recent endeavors sticks out distinctly in Jackman's portfolio of extreme makeovers. The 2026 movie "The Death of Robin Hood" saw Jackman in an almost unrecognizable avatar, with long, luscious gray tresses that trailed into a dense beard. The film's trailer alone set off ripples of awe around Jackman's transformed hair, which seemed to form the foundation of his look as an older, tormented Robin Hood.
As Jackman told Entertainment Weekly, his dramatic makeover was driven by the need "to really shake up the idea of Robin." The hairstyle also needed to be versatile enough to adapt through different sequences in the film about the legendary outlaw. As such, Jackman transformed effortlessly "from this beast in a cave to someone who's ready for battle with their hair tied back, and then someone that has a little more elegance to them later on," as per director Michael Sarnoski. Fortunately for the usually short-haired Jackman, his flowing locks were actually wigs he could slip in and out of.
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Walter White is one of the most recognizable characters in television history, thanks in no small part to his bald head. For acting icon Bryan Cranston, who played the chemist-turned-drug kingpin in the popular crime show "Breaking Bad," that particular transformation marked a meaningful moment for both his character and himself. Decisions surrounding Walter White's hairstyle stemmed from the underlying storyline of his cancer diagnosis, which the show kicks off with and culminates in the character shaving his head a few episodes in as he goes through chemotherapy.
Cranston famously went bald for the role in real life, rather willingly, to immerse himself in it. He told Vanity Fair: "I'll shave my head, I'll be naked, it doesn't matter. It's far more important for me to be honest in the character I'm playing than to preen." As he committed to the part, Cranston also began to realize the profound significance of shaving his head as Walter White's storyline wore on. As he mentioned in a Reddit AMA session, "When he was in remission from his cancer and he decided even though his hair was growing back, he decided to shave his head some more. And that was big thing for me because it made a statement that he was truly accepting this new life of his."
Jonah Hill, Cut Off
Jonah Hill's super dramatic transformation has been an ongoing project for a few years now. From shedding several kilos to changing his style from time to time, the actor seems to have found a groove different from the one that defined his celebrity during his "Superbad" breakthrough role. This journey has hardly been easy for Hill, who has often reiterated the pressure of living and reinventing himself under constant public scrutiny. "I always felt like this little kid who was being attacked," he told GQ. "You really have to, as corny as it is, find self-acceptance."
While privately pursuing confidence, Hill continues to make headlines in the real world, where his transformations haven't stopped intriguing fans. One such moment unfolded in 2025 on the set of his upcoming film "Cut Off," with paparazzi photos capturing Hill looking unrecognizable. He sported bleach-blonde, flat-ironed hair — a radical departure from his otherwise dark curls that he has worn in varying lengths over the years. An equally striking wardrobe, consisting of fur-lined jeans and cat-eye glasses, further added to the edginess of his look. Hill directed and produced the film and stars him and Kristen Wiig as a pair of spoiled siblings cut off by their rich parents.
Jude Law, The Wizard of the Kremlin
Jude Law's transformation from a certified Hollywood dreamboat to a serious acting veteran has been stunning to witness. Regarding the latter, the English star rendered himself almost unrecognizable following a dramatic makeover as Vladimir Putin in the 2025 political satire "The Wizard of the Kremlin." While reviews of the film were mixed, Law's portrayal of Putin earned considerable acclaim, informed no doubt by his solid mimicry of the Russian president and the physical likeness that managed to emerge. The hair, one of Putin's most unmistakable features, did a lot of the heavy lifting.
Makeup artist Frédérique Foglia, who worked on Law's transformation for the film, told The Times: "At the beginning when they called me, there was an idea of a bald cap. But for several reasons we quickly decided that it would be better not to use any kind of prosthetics for this character creation and Jude Law agreed." The team instead decided to keep it as authentic as possible by working with Law's existing hair, wigs, and making necessary color adjustments to transform the actor's dark crop into Putin's light blonde sidecomb. Some of the most interesting hair work, however, was done on Law's eyebrows, which were lightened and shaped to look like Putin's with yak hair!
Chris Pratt, The Terminal List
Chris Pratt has undergone what fans agree is one of the most stunning celebrity transformations in recent years. During his post "Zero Dark Thirty" era in the 2010s, the actor committed to a fitness regime that totally transfigured his physique — and the change has so far stuck. As he told Men's Health U.K.: "I'm going to get in shape and I'm never going to be fat again" (via The Hollywood Reporter). That boundary, however, doesn't seem to extend to other aspects of transforming for the screen, considering the massive hair makeover he underwent for the second season of the thriller series "The Terminal List."
Fans first got a glimpse of his new look as Navy SEAL James Reece in 2025, when Pratt shared an Instagram video showing off his scraggly, overgrown bush of hair that merged into an equally wild beard and mustache. He lauded his team for a terrific job while confirming the facial hair was fake; he also briefly mentioned a wig, leading many fans to believe that even his long hair might have been a prop. Either way, it was a look never before seen on Pratt, who, in the soon-to-be-released series, picks up after the entertaining first season to uncover a conspiracy that takes him across the globe.
Alexander Skarsgård, The Hummingbird Project
All hell appeared to have broken loose back in 2017, when the ever-dashing Alexander Skarsgård turned up to an event in New York with a new hairstyle that barely seemed consistent with his image. He had shaved his head, but not in the way that signals conventionally attractive baldness; it was a partial shave that ran around the center of his head, leaving only patches of hair around his temples that rendered him older. Fans were completely rattled, with Vulture capturing the mood of the moment with a somber headline that mourned his old look.
Thankfully, this makeover was hardly indicative of Sweden's Sexiest Man undergoing a midlife crisis and instead stemmed from his preparation for a then-upcoming role as a genius coder in "The Hummingbird Project." Though public reaction to his transformation was mixed — with Skarsgård revealing to Variety that even the film's shareholders expressed concerns over his hairstyle — he was more than willing to lean into a balding look to commit to the character of Anton Zaleski. "I was like, well, let's just do it. Let's shave it off ... This is how we all envision the character and let's just go for it."
Chris Pine, Poolman
2023 was a momentous period in Chris Pine's life, marking his turn as a debut director with "Poolman," a comedy mystery he wrote and starred in. But the significance of this career move went beyond Pine's resume; it was also notable for the transformation he pursued to fully immerse himself in it. While his devil-may-care "Poolman" wardrobe — which comprised everything from funky jorts to golden cloaks — was the center of attention, it was hard to miss the wild hair revamp Pine underwent for his role as pool cleaner Darren Barrenman.
The actor grew his textured blonde locks down to his shoulders — the longest his hair had ever been up until that point — and completed his look with a thick salt-and-pepper beard that covered nearly half his handsome face. Pine's laid-back surfer dude aesthetic, which the internet wholeheartedly reveled in, was actually borrowed from a rock climber he spotted while waiting in line for a coffee. "He looked like this '70s dirtbag hippie ... the T-shirt, the shorts, these weird f—in' boots with the weird socks ... so that was the genesis of that," he told Entertainment Weekly.
Tom Blyth, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
With his short dark hair and ravishing looks, Tom Blyth has become a fan favorite since he kicked off his acting career in the late 2010s. And quickly, the young actor was willing to switch up the style that made him so popular to sport a completely different look in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." He ditched his signature locks for a bleach-blonde buzzcut to play a younger version of the notable franchise character Coriolanus Snow, who was portrayed by late screen legend Donald Sutherland in previous films in the series.
Blyth's look for the film immediately got fans talking and drew unlikely comparisons to a rapper who was once famous for his short blonde shave. Edits of him looking like Eminem set the internet ablaze, so much so that they even caught his eye. "The young British boy that I was once was a fan of Eminem, so I guess I'd take it as a compliment," he told Entertainment Weekly when asked about it. He revealed that although he chopped off his hair, he often resorted to wearing a blonde wig over it since the filming order wasn't linear. In another interview with E! News, he hinted he wasn't too keen to return to his "Hunger Games" hairstyle, saying: "It's a lot of work. And it hurts your scalp" (via Us Weekly).