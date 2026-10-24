12 Male Celebs Who Looked Totally Unrecognizable After Changing Their Hair For A Role

From prosthetics to special effects, Hollywood offers a wide variety of techniques for its actors to alter their looks for the screen. But oftentimes, something as uncomplicated as changing one's hair for a role — by either growing it out or shaving it off — can turn out to be one of the most impactful transformations an actor can undergo to detach from their usual airbrushed celebrity appearance and get into the shoes of the character they're playing. Throw in a thicket of facial hair, and one can be rendered nearly unrecognizable.

Take Tom Hanks, for instance, who typically maintains a short hairstyle and therefore caused a sensation when he let his locks and beard run long and wild for "Cast Away." Or eternal dreamboat Alexander Skarsgård, who nearly traumatized fans by buzzing half his hair off for "Hummingbird Project." Bryan Cranston, meanwhile, turned Walter White into one of television's most iconic characters by shaving his head for "Breaking Bad." Other times, wigs and extensions may come in handy to create an authentic look. Either way, the power of a hair transformation cannot be quantified.

Here are some male celebs who looked totally unrecognizable after changing their hair for a role.