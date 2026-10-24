The Best Bewitched Halloween Episodes, Ranked

Starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell, the 2005 film "Bewitched" endures as one of the most iconic, beloved, and original — nah, we're kidding. Just thought we'd get an early Halloween trick in real quick. Of course, when most people think of "Bewitched," they think of the classic '60s sitcom starring Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens, a witch who marries into a mortal human household. Given its inherently supernatural premise, it's hardly a surprise that the show was happy to indulge in multiple Halloween-themed stories over the course of its eight-season run on ABC. In fact, we recently featured one such tale on our countdown of 10 classic '60s and '70s Halloween special episodes.

That being said, seeing as how "Bewitched" had a grand total of five Halloween episodes just on its own, we figured they could use a list of their own. So, with another All Hallows' Eve just days away, we took a look at popular reviews online to determine which of them stands out as the very best overall. And, since the show is currently streaming on both Disney Plus and Hulu, not to mention for free on Tubi, feel free to use this as a quick guide if you plan on getting a little retro with your spooky-season viewing this year. Without any further ado, here's how all five Halloween-themed episodes of "Bewitched" stack up.