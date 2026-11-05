Donna Douglas' Transformation From Elly May Clampett On Beverly Hillbillies To Leaving Hollywood Behind
No sitcom chronicled a family's journey from rags to riches quite like "The Beverly Hillbillies." Premiering in 1962, the CBS sitcom followed the Clampett family's twist of fate after they discovered oil on their Ozarks property. With their country roots, they moved into an extravagant mansion in Beverly Hills, California, where they hilariously integrated into higher society. Among the illustrious cast of "The Beverly Hillbillies" — from Buddy Ebsen to Irene Ryan — was Donna Douglas, whose iconic portrayal of the affable, animal-loving daughter, Elly May Clampett, made her a fan favorite throughout its nine-season run.
From her 1940s pin-up girl aesthetic to her Southern charm, Douglas shared a similar fortune as her fictional counterpart. Although she left Hollywood shortly after departing from the CBS sitcom, she seamlessly transitioned into other fruitful careers. According to her 2013 interview with Nick Thomas for Tinseltown Talks, these kept her busy for multiple decades (via Senior Voice Alaska). "I seldom really rest," she said. "I travel all over the U.S. and Canada and have a very busy schedule. ... I also garden, spend time with family and friends, and still get quite a bit of fan mail. My days are full, and then some, so I'm always playing catch-up." It's nearly been 12 years since her death, and Douglas has remained a cherished figure who, amidst her sitcom success, led a life worth idolizing. To learn about the everlasting growth she sustained in show business, here is the transformation of Donna Douglas!
Donna had a simple childhood in Louisiana
Born in 1932, Donna Douglas was Emmett and Elma Smith's youngest and only daughter. She spent most of her childhood in Louisiana, where she was the only girl in a family full of boys. Naturally, this contributed to her tomboy personality. In a Carolina Backroads interview with Charlie Craig, Douglas shared that she took part in various activities that, at the time, weren't considered ladylike. "Growing up, I was raised a tomboy," she said. "I was the only girl in either family. I had an older brother and all boy cousins, and I learned to swing off vines and jump off buildings, and, you know, football, basketball, all those games we played all the time."
Given her environment, she wasn't as imaginative as other children when it came to her future aspirations. Douglas never foresaw a life as an actor before "The Beverly Hillbillies," and by her own account, she wanted to lead a simple life as a wife and, interestingly enough, a softball pitcher. "Like many people, you know, they plan, they train all their lives to be an actress. Well, I never planned to be an actress. I never even thought of it. Probably the only dreams I've had was having a real good marriage ... and maybe being a really good softball pitcher," she stated. "But it's interesting how our lives go."
Donna started a family life early on
By the time Donna Douglas was a teenager, her aspirations for a simple life came to fruition. While attending Redemptorist High, formerly St. Gerard Catholic High School, the future "Beverly Hillbillies" actor was an active student-athlete who participated in softball and basketball. Her prowess as a softball pitcher made her consider a career in the sport. Love, however, eclipsed all her pursuits once she met Roland Bourgeois, so much so that in 1951, a 17-year-old Douglas married Roland and subsequently began a life with him.
During her 1991 appearance on "An Interlude with Debra Paget," Douglas recounted how naive she was to get married so young. "I was about 17 going on 12, and probably the only ambition I ever had was to be a really good softball pitcher, and the other thing was to really have that perfect marriage," she said. "Very idealistic, though ... Got that feeling, and that was it. We got married." It didn't take long for the cracks in their marriage to show. Just six months later, Roland had to leave. Given how soon they tied the knot, they naturally drifted apart. In 1954, Douglas was pregnant with their child, Danny Bourgeois. During this pregnancy, she promptly divorced Roland before their child was born. "I had a brief marriage," she admitted. "At which time, I had a little son, and we separated while I was carrying him."
She became an on-camera model for various night shows early in her career
With a failed marriage in the rearview, Donna Douglas was at a crossroads in her life. Unsure what to do, Douglas asked her parents to take care of Danny Bourgeois while she found a way to earn a living to support herself and her son. She saw minor success in beauty pageants, becoming Miss Baton Rouge and Miss New Orleans. To Douglas, however, New York City was the land of opportunity in show business.
According to her interview with Carolina Backroads, Douglas left Louisiana and moved to New York without an acting background. "I didn't have any talent that I was aware of. I'd never had any training in show business or singing, dancing, nothing like that," she explained. "But I could smile. I'd been in a few contests at home, so I could smile. I knew how to do that, and I wasn't afraid to do that, just as long as they didn't ask me to say nothing." Luckily, she found opportunities that allowed her to do just that. Aside from modeling for toothpaste ads, Douglas' earliest gigs were as "Letters Girl" for "The Perry Como Show" and "Billboard Girl" for "The Steve Allen Show." She recalled, "I would walk out on shows and take a little bundle of letters, and smile, and step back, you know, to the host on the show, and, that way, I was on a lot of different shows."
Donna struggled to adjust to fame following the success of The Beverly Hillbillies
While working as an on-screen model on several variety shows, Donna Douglas was discovered by film producer Hal Wallis. This led to her transition into a full-fledged actor. She found early success in films like "Career" and TV shows like "The Twilight Zone." By 1962, Douglas found her most notable role yet as Elly May Clampett in "The Beverly Hillbillies." During her audition, Douglas used her Southern upbringing to her advantage as she was asked to milk a goat. Having had experience milking cows, Douglas did so without any forethought. From there, it was clear she was a perfect fit for Elly May.
Although "The Beverly Hillbillies" boasted a bit of behind-the-scenes drama, Douglas told Jim Longworth at the Western Film Fair in 2010 that the sitcom was an immediate success. "Our show hit No. 1 the second week, and we were number one on national television for two solid years," she recalled. Unfortunately, the immediate success of "The Beverly Hillbillies" made Douglas feel like a fish out of water. "There were many adjustments to make," she admitted in an interview with The Daily News (via MeTV). "One day, no one recognized me on the street, and the next, people were coming up to me just to say hello and have me touch their children." Luckily, Douglas eventually adapted to her newfound fame. "I had to learn to accept that kind of thing as if it were directed toward Elly May and not toward me personally," she said.
She appeared alongside Elvis Presley in Frankie and Johnny
Within four years of the "Beverly Hillbillies" premiere, Donna Douglas evolved from a working guest actor to a sitcom megastar. Additionally, Douglas gained acting opportunities that were otherwise unavailable to her before. After playing supporting characters in films like "Bells Are Ringing" and "Lover Come Back," Douglas finally became a lead in the 1966 musical, "Frankie and Johnny." Interestingly enough, this appearance was alongside a noteworthy musical legend.
Some never knew Elvis Presley was a thriving movie star given his illustrious music career as the King of Rock 'n' Roll. By 1966, he was already a highly credited actor with credits in "King Creole," "Wild in the Country," and more. In "Frankie and Johnny," Presley played Johnny, an unsuccessful gambler who complicates his relationship with Frankie (played by Douglas) by keeping his physical lucky charm, Nellie Bly, around. In a 2021 retrospective piece published by Express, Presley's close friend and hairdresser, Larry Gellar, shared that they were very close while filming the movie. "At lunch and at breaks, Elvis and Donna would get into some heavily spiritual conversations," he recalled. "They did have a lot in common, and several people thought sparks were flying." Despite this, Gellar clarified that the "Hound Dog" singer viewed Douglas as his colleague rather than a potential romantic partner. "Even though Elvis respected Donna, he only regarded her in a professional capacity and held her in high esteem," he explained.
Donna attempted to build a career in real estate
Donna Douglas' life beyond "The Beverly Hillbillies" showed that she was a person of many interests. While Douglas worked herself to the bone to attain an acting career, she changed gears once the CBS series ended in 1971. Her passion for acting remained, as she earned acting credits in "Love, American Style," "Adam-12," and more. During this time, however, she was offered risqué film roles that she was against. To diversify her skill set, Douglas paused her acting career and ventured into real estate. She attended night school and earned her real estate license in California. According to an interview with Stephen Cox for the book "The Beverly Hillbillies," Douglas worked in real estate for a couple of years after earning her certification (via MeTV). "I began working in real estate in 1974 after the show ended, for about four or five years," she said.
Unfortunately, it wasn't as successful as her previous pursuits in television and film. According to Douglas' 2009 interview with WAFB, real estate required a skill she couldn't develop or maintain. Due to her forthright personality, she couldn't market a house as flawless. "Oh no, I wasn't good in real estate," she said. "You know why? Because I've learned I'm a service person. I'll tell 'em what's good about the house, but I'll tell them what's wrong about it, too. And you don't do that!"
She started a gospel music career
With nearly five years under her belt as a real estate agent, Donna Douglas left the profession by the 1980s. By this time, she made brief appearances on shows like "Project U.F.O." Then, in 1981, Douglas reprised her role as Elly May Clampett alongside former co-stars Buddy Ebsen and Nancy Kulp in "The Return of the Beverly Hillbillies." More notable, however, was her burgeoning gospel music career. This wasn't a surprise, as Douglas had previously shown her musical prowess in acting performances from "The Beverly Hillbillies" to "Frankie and Johnny." She also remained outspoken about her Christian faith, which she credited for her rise to stardom. In 1982, she released her debut album, "Donna Douglas Sings Gospel." That same year, she also collaborated with singer Ken Turner for their LP, "Here Come the Critters."
Her musical catalog continued to grow from there. Douglas released "Donna Douglas Sings Gospel II" in 1986. Then, in 1989, she released her double album "Donna Douglas Sings Country and Gospel: Back on the Mountain," which came with a promotional poster of Douglas with various celebrities like Gregory Peck and John Wayne. Although her musical venture didn't result in mainstream success, it was enough to pull her back into the limelight and keep her busy throughout the '80s.
She became a notable spokesperson at Christian youth group events
Gospel music wasn't the only way Donna Douglas expressed her Christian faith. In fact, her music career went hand in hand with her broader passion for being a faith-based spokesperson. During her TV appearance on "An Interlude with Debra Paget" in 1991, Douglas explained that after attending Rhema Bible College in the 1980s, she began to publicly share her testimony. "I took two years out, and I went to bible school. I went to Rhema for two years," she said. "And then I've shared since that time. I've traveled many parts of the world." One instance saw her appear in front of Cowpens Church in 1997, sharing her journey from a small-town Louisiana tomboy to a beloved acting icon.
For decades, Douglas frequently shared her testimony with various youth groups around the world. According to her 2013 interview for Alan Mercer's Profile, it doesn't bother her one bit as she's developed a bond with her audience. When asked about her favorite pastime, she pointed to her career as a public speaker, expressing gratitude that her life experiences can impact her fans. "Now it's my 'giving back' time," she stated. "I've always let my light shine. I have always tried to bring people up. The happiest part of me is making a difference in someone's life. That's why I speak a lot at churches and youth groups ... I love doing this."
Donna Douglas published multiple books
As years went by, Donna Douglas strayed further away from acting and led a private life in Louisiana. She continued speaking with youth groups at various churches. Still, the former "Beverly Hillbilly" found time to pursue yet another venture. In 2011, Douglas published her children's book "Miss Donna and Mulberry Acres Farm," which fused her love for animals — something she shared with her fictional counterpart, Elly May Clampett — with her Christian faith. The book followed an aging farm horse named Old Thunder who, after unfortunate circumstances, saves his farm with the help of his fellow animal companions. According to her interview with Kenneth "Bro'Ken" Fabré, Douglas intended to turn the story into a full-fledged franchise. "We're hoping that it's going to be a series, and we're coming up with another story," she shared.
Douglas also published a cookbook in 2013 titled "Southern Favorites with a Taste of Hollywood." Through this, she wanted to tap into the lost art of sharing homemade recipes. So, she pulled multiple recipes from her favorite childhood dishes that reflected Southern cuisine. She also included recipes from her Hollywood friends, such as late "The Love Boat" star Gavin MacLeod and country icon Dolly Parton. Douglas told Fabré that the cookbook also served as a scrapbook of her acting career. "It's a little different from your usual cookbook, you know, because I have a lot of stories from 'The Beverly Hillbillies.' A lot of things that happened on the set," she explained.
Donna Douglas peacefully passed away in 2015
From public speaking to penning children's books, Donna Douglas remained busy in the latter stages of her life, so much so that it made the public forget she wasn't the young, impressionable actor she once was in the 1960s. Still, many assumed we'd have more time with our favorite Louisiana native in the mid-2010s. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the case. On January 1, 2015, Douglas, 81, died in her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Her family confirmed the news to WAFB, with her niece Charlene Smith sharing that Douglas died of complications from pancreatic cancer. The announcement came as a shock to fans given that she kept her health condition private and made several public appearances during the last few years of her life. By Smith's account, Douglas wasn't diagnosed with the disease until three months before her death. Publications celebrated her multi-decade acting career from "The Beverly Hillbillies" onward. She is survived by her son, Danny Bourgeois, who has remained out of the limelight since his birth. With Douglas' death, Max Baer Jr. became the last living "The Beverly Hillbillies" star.