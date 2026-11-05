Quote Of The Day By Robert Frost: 'If You Can Bear At Your Age The Honor Of...'

Robert Frost was one of the most esteemed poets of the 20th century, but it took him years to get recognition for his work. Born in San Francisco on March 26, 1874, Frost encountered tragedy early in life. At only 11 years old, his father died from tuberculosis, and his family moved to Massachusetts. Despite this, Frost thrived in school, graduating as valedictorian alongside his classmate Elinor White, who would later become his wife. However, his attempts at making a living as a poet were met with multiple rejection letters. He managed to have one poem published in 1894, but it didn't kickstart his career. On the contrary, two decades would pass before his work was finally recognized.

Frost got plenty of inspiration for his poetry from exploring his farm in Derry, New Hampshire. The piece of land was gifted to him by his grandfather. Frost's life wasn't free from tragedy, and he never quite managed to turn it into a profitable business, despite over a decade of blood, sweat, and tears. He sold it and moved to London, England, in 1912, to try and make his poetry dreams come true across the pond. And it worked.

His first collection of poems, "A Boy's Will," was published in 1913, followed by "North of Boston" in 1914. Slowly, the Americans realized they'd had a treasure in their midst all along, and Frost's work was subsequently published in his home country as well. He and his family returned to the U.S. in 1915, and when John F. Kennedy won the presidential election in 1960, he asked Frost to deliver a speech at his inauguration. We pulled today's quote from Frost's response to the president's telegram.