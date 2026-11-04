Woman's Boomer Co-Worker Lectures Her About Having Kids. A Blunt 4-Word Demand Shuts The Convo Down

Having kids is a very personal decision, but that doesn't stop people from weighing in. Repeatedly. With no regard for privacy or feelings or even a tiny modicum of respect. Sometimes the most invasive questions on fertility and reproduction deserve a blunt response to reaffirm your boundaries, which is exactly what one woman did when her boomer co-worker tried to convince her to have children. (Is this seriously the first time she's heard someone say "no" to having kids?)

In the r/BoomersBeing Fools subreddit, a 42-year-old woman shared her experience getting hounded about reproduction from an older co-worker. "She asked if I was going to have some and I jokingly reply 'f*** having kids,'" the woman recounted. "To this, her jaw drops, and her face goes red and goes 'how dare you! I have kids and I love them!'"

After this, the older co-worker continued to try and convince the woman to have children despite her saying that having children "doesn't make sense" for her. (In our opinion, the older woman didn't even deserve that explanation!) What happens next is so empowering. "She says 'you should think about it' to which I said 'you should mind your own business' which flustered her but she shut up after that," the woman wrote. Good for her — and it's a good reminder for everyone that the best time to ask someone about kids is never.