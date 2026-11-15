Meghan Markle Made Her TV Debut In A Classic Soap Opera That's Still Worth Watching Today

As an actor, Meghan Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane on "Suits," but her career actually had relatively humble beginnings. Meghan has revealed surprising details about her life as a struggling actress since she shot to fame, and one of the small roles she landed before hitting the jackpot on "Suits" was in "General Hospital." One of the longest-running soap operas in history, it's still worth a watch today, thanks to the show's many intricate storylines and bucketloads of drama. Since "General Hospital" originally aired in 1963, the popular soap has gone from strength to strength, and even as similar shows died out, it held steady.

In the early 2000s, Meghan made an appearance on "General Hospital" as a nurse named Jill. It was a small role, and she had less than five lines to memorize. The episode featuring the future royal aired in November 2002, and while her appearance was brief, Meghan left a lasting impression on casting director Mark Teschner. "Even as a 19-year-old she had great skill, presence and poise," he enthused to The Toronto Sun in 2018. "She was lovely. Even back then, she had the 'it' factor."

In the streaming age, where the focus tends to be on numbers instead of substance and shows get axed without as much as a second thought, it is nothing short of remarkable that "General Hospital" is still going strong. In fact, the beloved soap won a Daytime Emmy in 2026 for outstanding drama series. It was the show's sixth consecutive win, and its 19th time bagging the award. Needless to say, the fact "General Hospital" is still raking in awards means it's definitely worth tuning in six decades into its run. After all, it's also averaging around 2 million viewers per day.